8 WWE Superstars who had unusual jobs before becoming professional wrestlers

Garima Chaudhary FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 329 // 30 May 2019, 19:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns

Becoming a WWE Superstar is never easy. It requires hard work, late nights and early mornings. But, most importantly it requires training. And for that, money is essential.

Some Superstars were born rich, but unfortunately, some weren't. Due to this, these stars did everything that needed to be done so that they could reach where they are right now.

Now that these Superstars have successfully achieved their dream of becoming a WWE star, it's time to find out what jobs some of them had before they signed with WWE.

That said, let's get started without further ado.

#8 and #7 The Great Khali and Mustafa Ali: Police officer

Mustafa Ali

The Great Khali and Mustafa Ali are famous for their respective in-ring styles.

For The Great Khali, when he embarked his career in WWE, he soon became famous with his giant size, which eventually helped him win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Mustafa Ali though, started his career in WWE with its purple brand--205 Live-- and soon caught fans' eyes with his high-flying style.

Now, the fans know what these Superstars have done in the ring and what they are doing now, but, not many will know that both, The Great Khali and Mustafa Ali were police officers before they were signed by WWE.

That's right.

Prior to signing with WWE, The Great Khali worked as a police officer in Punjab, India to support his family financially. While Mustafa Ali, who also worked as a police officer in Homewood, Illinois during the night, while in the day he used to perform for different independent circuits to support his family financially.

1 / 4 NEXT