8 WWE Superstars who never faced problems backstage

Some people manage to go their entire careers without ever stepping on anyone else's toes...

In wrestling, ‘backstage heat’ is a term used to describe a person who is in trouble with someone behind the scenes. It usually means that someone has done something wrong, and either the wrestlers watching backstage or the actual management figures are angry with that person.

Having backstage heat is a very dangerous thing. If someone in management or in a position of power has a problem with you, that could derail your entire career. Many wrestlers have had their entire careers changed or even destroyed because of backstage heat. Because of that, wrestlers often have to ‘walk on eggshells’ to make sure they’re not stepping on anyone else’s toes.

These days, stories of backstage heat are very popular, both for regular wrestling fans and even former ones. Rumors of backstage heat – whether true or not – sometimes end up being more interesting than the actual wrestling product. Almost everyone knows on-screen wrestling and storylines are scripted. But backstage heat is not, which makes it arguably more intriguing than most of the ‘drama’ we see unfold on-screen on a weekly basis.

Many, many wrestlers have faced backstage heat in WWE for a myriad of reasons. Some of them were for the most insignificant of reasons, like botching a promo or having the wrong facial expression during an important segment. Other cases have been more serious, where having backstage heat caused a wrestler’s career to end because of how despised they were by their peers and by the people in charge.

Then there are the select few who have somehow managed to be complete angels in the cutthroat world of pro wrestling. These are the wrestlers that, despite all the temptations for vice, politicking, and doing the wrong things, have never had any backstage heat in WWE.

#8 Paul Bearer

Bearer was a very important person that had many roles in WWE, both on-screen and off

Not only was the legendary Paul Bearer one of the greatest managers and characters of all time, but he was also a recognizable figure backstage as well. When he wasn’t managing one monster in WWE or another, he was also working backstage in a variety of roles, which brought him into contact with many people in WWE’s larger corporate machine.

In his own words, Bearer got along with virtually everybody and never got into trouble for anything he did or didn’t do. The closest he ever came to hardship were jokes being made because of his weight (some of which went too far, according to him), and a few problems with WWE’s resident production executive, Kevin Dunn.

But there wasn’t any actual heat between Bearer or anyone else; he simply didn’t get along with some people over personal differences (particularly Dunn), yet these differences didn’t cause Bearer any professional hardships (at least beyond having to deal with some borderline-offensive jokes).

