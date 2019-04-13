8 WWE Superstars who still haven't won a televised match in 2019

The Club and Zelina Vega are yet to win in 2019

With the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up on the horizon, the latest set of brand changes will give some of WWE’s less prominent Superstars a chance to revitalise their careers as members of either the Raw or SmackDown Live rosters.

In 2018, for example, Curt Hawkins remained a member of the Raw roster and his losing run continued throughout the year until he was reunited with Zack Ryder, who moved from SmackDown Live to Raw in last year’s Shake-Up, and the duo went on to win the Raw Tag Team titles from The Revival at WrestleMania 35.

Now that Hawkins is no longer WWE’s biggest loser, there are several Superstars on the main roster who have struggled for victories throughout 2019. In fact, having taken a look through match records (via Pro Fight DB), it turns out that a total of eight full-time Superstars are yet to win a match so far this year.

With that in mind, let’s run through those eight people and take a look at how and why they continue to lose matches.

Disclaimer: Every Superstar must have competed in at least one match. Batista and Dolph Ziggler are not included because they are not full-time. As for Lacey Evans, she has not won a main-roster match but she did win on NXT in January 2019.

#8 Heath Slater

It looked as though Heath Slater might be given a prolonged run on WWE television when he became involved in an interesting storyline with Rhyno and Baron Corbin in December 2018.

However, following singles victories over Rhyno and Jinder Mahal, the former 3MB member disappeared from WWE television after he teamed with Rhyno in a losing effort against Mahal and The Singh Brothers on the New Year’s Eve episode of Raw.

Since then, Slater's only televised match in 2019 came at WrestleMania 35 when he took part in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He had a very limited role in the match, lasting just a couple of minutes before becoming the seventh person to be eliminated.

Rhyno has an identical record to Slater in 2019. However, his name has been removed from the ‘Current Superstars’ section of WWE’s website, so we will have to wait until the Superstar Shake-Up to see if he is still part of the roster.

