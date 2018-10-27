9 Biggest Things WWE Could Be Seriously Discussing After Roman Reigns' Exit

Rimika Saini

Will WWE make some serious changes moving forward in 2019?

Roman Reigns' apparent time-off from the WWE has coerced the company to make some substantial changes in their presentation of the product on a weekly basis.

Last week's Monday Night Raw episode saw the Big Dog addressing his fight with Leukemia which could sideline him from the WWE for some time, and has led to some pivotal alterations in the storylines.

Some heels have turned babyfaces and some babyfaces have turned heels in such a short span, bringing some rejuvenation to Monday Night Raw.

If there's anything positive to take from Roman's heartbreaking time-off, it could be WWE's focus on creating something fresher and providing more opportunities to superstars that have been scratching and clawing their way to the top for so long.

Considering that WWE has also cracked a ground-breaking deal with Fox Sports for SmackDown Live to commence from 2019, the company could be in line to make their show more unpredictable and fresh.

Here are the 9 things WWE could be seriously discussing after Roman Reigns' exit.

#1 Ending the Brand Extension for good

The separation of both brands is hindering the quality of shows

After starting pretty well with the brand extension, WWE's repetitive booking has been vehemently criticized by the hardcore fans watching the product on a weekly basis.

The overall programming of the WWE has been severely affected, with no substantial quality in the storylines that are being progressed on both the brands.

While Triple H has thrived by using his creativity to the fullest for NXT, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live have relied on the same superstars to provide some substance in their respective feuds.

Considering that Roman Reigns' absence will hinder the company's plans for a while, ending the brand extension and aligning both the brands could bring some serious television to our T.V. sets on a weekly basis.

Since dual-brand PPV's have only reduced the magnitude of stories that can be told on separate events, ending the brand extension could make things pretty special again.

