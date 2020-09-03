9 Current female WWE superstars who are surprisingly yet to win a championship

The women of WWE went through a number of decades with just one championship to fight for, which is why there are a number of female wrestlers including Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler who retired from the company without winning a championship.

At present, there are two main Women's Championships, the NXT Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship that the women are able to lift as well as the 24/7 Championship if they feel they are able to defeat the current holder.

Despite the fact that there are more championship options for the women than ever before, there are still several who have been able to come through NXT to the main roster and are yet to win a championship of any kind.

#9. WWE RAW's Lana

Lana has been employed by WWE since 2013 and throughout the past seven years, The Ravishing Russian has been working alongside her husband Rusev. Lana is only of just two women who were able to make their in-ring debut at WrestleMania, and has also challenged for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the past but came up short.

Lana is currently working as a manager for Natalya and has seemingly decided that she works better as a manager than as an in-ring performer in WWE.

#8. WWE SmackDown's Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans had a short stint on NXT before being promoted to the main roster at the beginning of 2019. Evans is known as The Sassy Southern Belle and in her time on both SmackDown and RAW she has been handed a number of shots at the WWE Women's Championships but ultimately came up short.

One thing that Evans has accomplished in her short career is that she was chosen to make history last year when she traveled to Saudi Arabia and was one of the first female wrestlers to wrestle in the country. Natalya and Lana also made the trip to The Middle East.