9 Current WWE stars who are seriously injured 

Injuries are part of being a WWE Superstar due to the risks involved in the profession. Several talents are currently out with serious injuries, though some of them are close to full recovery and will likely be cleared soon for a return.

Zoey Stark went viral following Monday's episode of RAW, where she suffered a gruesome knee injury during a Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane. Her right knee seemingly gave out while doing a springboard moonsault, resulting in her landing awkwardly on it and twisting it badly.

Let's look at nine current WWE stars who have been out with a serious injury since last year.

#1 Asuka has been out for a year

Asuka (Photo source: wwe.com)

The Empress of Tomorrow has been out with a knee injury since undergoing surgery in May. Asuka's return has been in the rumor mill for months now, and with Kairi Sane wrestling on RAW last Monday, her comeback appears imminent.

Asuka originally injured her knee in February during an episode of SmackDown. She managed to work for the next two months, including WrestleMania 40, before going under the knife in May.

#2 Kiana James recently revealed nature of her injury

Kiana James (Photo source: wwe.com)

Kiana James was drafted to RAW in April 2024, making her debut two months later against Natalya. However, James reportedly suffered a leg injury and has been out ever since.

There were no details about her injury until last month. In April, James disclosed that she underwent left knee surgery last year and has been rehabbing ever since. She shared her road to recovery in a post on Instagram.

#3 Ilja Dragunov suffered a knee injury at WWE Live event

Ilja Dragunov (Photo source: wwe.com)

One of the top NXT talents called up to the main roster last year was Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon began making a name for himself by going up against Bron Breakker and Gunther.

However, Dragunov suffered a torn ACL in September during a live event. He underwent surgery and was ruled out for at least six to nine months. He has already been linked to a possible return, but nothing has been confirmed at this point.

#4 Bronson Reed injured his foot at WarGames

Bronson Reed (Photo source: wwe.com)

Many superstars go all out inside WarGames, including "Big" Bronson Reed. He risked it all against The OG Bloodline, trying to hit a Tsunami atop the cage and missing. He suffered an ankle injury and had to undergo surgery.

Reed was ruled out for at least six months, so his return could be near. He broke the talus bone in his ankle but has been teasing his potential comeback on social media.

#5 Tonga Loa also got hurt at WarGames

Tonga Loa (Photo source: @loa_wwe on IG)

Bronson Reed wasn't the only star to get injured at WarGames last November. Tonga Loa of The Bloodline suffered a torn bicep and was ruled out for seven to eight months. He was rumored to be returning after WrestleMania 41, but the creative team seemingly pivoted with JC Mateo instead.

Loa's return will likely come around July or August, when the expected feud between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa begins to reach its climax. It will be interesting to see which side he is going to choose upon his return.

#6 Apollo Crews is recovering from a torn pec

Apollo Crews (Photo source: wwe.com)

Apollo Crews has had some ups and downs in his career since 2014. He was gaining momentum on the main roster. However, when his tag team partner Baron Corbin was not signed to a new contract, followed by Gioavanni Vinci's release, Crews' stock took a hit.

Crews suffered a torn pectoral muscle in early February and had to undergo surgery. The procedure was successful, and he's expected to make a full recovery and possibly return in the next six to eight months.

#7 Kevin Owens missed WrestleMania 41 because of a neck injury

Kevin Owens (Photo source: wwe.com)

One of the biggest matches at this year's WrestleMania 41 was Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton until it was canceled. Owens announced two weeks before the show that he had to undergo neck surgery and miss The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Prizefighter recently updated his fans about his injury and explained that he hadn't undergone surgery yet. He's taking the time to make his decision regarding what kind of surgery would be performed on his neck.

#8 Tama Tonga out due to undisclosed injury

Tama Tonga (Photo source: wwe.com)

Tama Tonga joined his brother on the shelf in April. He was written out of television following an attack by LA Knight. The nature of his injury is undisclosed, and reports stated that it might require surgery.

The Tongans' injury seemingly forced WWE to hold off on the feud between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu until the addition of Jeff Cobb, now known as JC Mateo, to The Bloodline.

#9 Update on Zoey Stark's injury from WWE RAW

Zoey Stark (Photo source: wwe.com)

As mentioned above, Zoey Stark suffered a horrific knee injury last Monday on RAW. According to WrestleVotes Q&A host Joe Lowry, Stark is set to get an MRI soon and will likely go into surgery as soon as possible.

It was a heartbreaking injury for Stark, who has a history of knee injuries in NXT. She suffered torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her left knee in November 2021. The silver lining for her, if this is one, is that her current injury is to her right knee.

