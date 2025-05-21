Heartbreaking WWE update on Zoey Stark’s condition (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark was scheduled to face off against former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and a returning Kairi Sane on Monday Night RAW this week. The three wrestlers faced each other in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match however, it ended up poorly for Stark.

The 31-year-old was ruled out early on in the match after a gruesome knee injury, leaving Rhea and Kairi to fight it out in the ring. It appears to be the same knee that she had injured back in 2021 that has seen her wear a knee brace since.

Speaking on the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, show host Joe Lowry issued a heartbreaking update on the WWE wrestler's status. He received an update that Stark was headed into surgery just minutes before the show went on air.

"Just got word from Dr. Chris Featherstone that she is getting an MRI and headed into surgery, and that story is developing. We just found that out literally minutes before we got on the air," Lowry said. [From 2:10 onwards]

Stark has had recurring knee issues during her time in WWE. She has had a couple of serious knee injuries since 2021, when she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus while still on NXT.

The extent of her latest injury hasn't yet been confirmed although it looks like she'll be out for a long time.

