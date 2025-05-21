WWE Replacements for Zoey Stark on RAW

Zoey Stark’s momentum came crashing down on the May 20, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. In a high-stakes Money in the Bank qualifier, she suffered a gruesome knee injury mid-match, forcing officials to turn their attention to her and help her during the ending moments of the bout.

It was a tough sight for fans who had watched Zoey trying to grind her way into the spotlight over the past few months. Stark has not been able to make it to the main event scene yet. Still, her hard-hitting style and no-nonsense attitude made her one of RAW’s rising threats, and her absence leaves a big hole in the women’s division.

With Money in the Bank fast approaching and key storylines taking shape, WWE now has to decide who will replace her in the storylines ahead of the premium live event. Whether it’s a main-roster name waiting for a push, an NXT call-up, or even a returning star, the timing is perfect for someone to break through. Here are three replacements for Zoey Stark on WWE RAW.

#3. Asuka

Asuka’s been off WWE TV since her tag team loss at Backlash France. However, she’s reportedly close to being cleared for a return. With Damage CTRL now completely shattered, the Empress of Tomorrow has a golden opportunity to strike out on her own again. Asuka stepping in for Zoey Stark would bring instant credibility to the spot, especially with Money in the Bank season heating up.

Her history with superstars like Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley offers instant storyline possibilities, and RAW could use her veteran instincts. Asuka’s always thrived in chaos, and with no more tag ties holding her back, this could be the moment she goes on another singles run. A return on RAW to claim Zoey’s spot would be dangerous for the rest of the women’s division.

#2. Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane was a part of the chaos when Zoey Stark went down with a knee injury on May 20. The triple-threat match also featured Rhea Ripley, who walked away with the win, but Kairi proved that she’s still one of the most skilled in-ring performers on the roster. With Damage CTRL seemingly done, Kairi seems to be going solo, and the timing couldn’t be better.

She’s a massive tag team success, but fans have been waiting to see the Pirate Princess in full singles mode again. Filling in for Zoey isn’t just logical, but it could also relaunch Kairi’s WWE run completely. A program with someone like Becky or Liv would deliver instant quality, and her underdog edge adds emotion to any storyline. If WWE wants someone with fan support to step up, Kairi Sane seems to be the perfect choice.

#1. Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley

Bayley has been riding solo on RAW after Damage CTRL's implosion, and her stock has quietly gone up. She’s been grinding it out in singles matches, and with Zoey Stark sidelined, this could be the window where she steps up to get back to the top. Bayley’s got unfinished business on RAW, especially with Becky Lynch back in action.

She’s a former champ, a workhorse, and someone the division can rely on to carry a storyline. With Zoey out of the Money in the Bank mix, Bayley jumping in makes sense both in and out of kayfabe. Plus, a heel turn isn’t out of the question either, especially if she gets overlooked in favor of a newer name. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for these stars next.

