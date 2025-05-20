Triple H may have subtly confirmed WWE icon will return after over 381 days & instantly betray their partner

As the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H has delivered many captivating storylines. As a booker, The Game believes in long-term storytelling, and on this week's RAW, he may have planted seeds for a major program down the line. Asuka, who was last seen over a year ago, could make her return and immediately target Iyo Sky.

Kairi Sane returned on RAW after a hand injury she suffered in December. She competed in an MITB qualifying match against Zoey Stark and Rhea Ripley, in which The Eradicator came out victorious. Interestingly, there was no mention of Damage CTRL on the show. During Kairi Sane's entrance, the announcer did not introduce her as a member of the faction. It seems that Triple H has quietly split up Damage CTRL, which could allow its members to go their separate ways going forward.

There was no interaction between Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane on the show, which begs the question: What does this mean for Asuka, who is still out injured? In an interesting possibility, Triple H could have Asuka go straight after her former Damage CTRL partner, Iyo Sky, who managed to win the Women's World Championship during the faction's absence.

The Genius of the Sky has generated plenty of momentum for herself in recent times. While there are high-profile names like Rhea Ripley gunning for the champion, a rivalry with her fellow Japanese star could provide an opportunity for Triple H to tell a layered story that is personal and backed by history. Friends turned bitter rivals is always an exciting genre in the world of pro wrestling.

Upon her return, Asuka could put on an act by playing nice with her 'friend' before ultimately turning the tables and laying her out. Assuming Iyo is still the champion, this would immediately turn into a top program on the red brand. A cunning heel Asuka challenging a top babyface Iyo could give the fans a memorable rivalry. That said, it is just speculation at this point.

Triple H urged to push a major name by former WWE writer

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently took to X/Twitter and called out Triple H for not pushing Scarlett. While her partner, Karrion Kross, has been making waves among fans lately, Russo believes Scarlett might be the most underrated talent on the roster.

Here is what Russo had to say:

"Bro---@realKILLERkross gets A LOT of Love on here and deservedly so---but---some one needs to Point Out his Better Half. @Lady_Scarlett13 could single-handedly be the most UNDER-UTILIZED talent on the entire @WWE roster!!! HOW do you MISS on her . . . HOW?!!! Look into her eyes . . . real deep @TripleH. Do you see what I see? No? Let me SPELL IT OUT FOR YA . . .$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$."

You can check out the post below.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the fans in the coming weeks.

