  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Triple H quietly splits up major stable on WWE RAW

Triple H quietly splits up major stable on WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 20, 2025 06:03 GMT
It
It's over now (Credit: WWE.com)

A major WWE faction has been split up on RAW by CCO Triple H. Despite the stars meeting each other before the show got underway, things were unfortunately not meant to be.

Ad

Before WWE RAW today, there was a picture of IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane posted. Asuka posted the picture, but she was nowhere to be seen on the red brand tonight. On top of that, the faction was split up. Kairi Sane finally made her return after a long injury, but there was no on-screen meet up of her and IYO SKY, who has been doing everything alone in the absence of her faction mates. Since it's Triple H who makes all final creative decisions, this would be his call.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During her entrance, Kairi Sane didn't get the usual announcement saying that she was representing Damage CTRL. Also, there was no IYO SKY in her corner. Asuka has not officially returned, so her absence was more expected. Triple H has quietly split up the faction on-screen without announcing it. Had they been together still, the usual signs and the screens and ring announcements would have all been present.

Dakota Kai was naturally also missing, but that's because she has been released by the company. At this point, it remains to be seen if The Game still keeps her as part of The Kabuki Warriors with Asuka when The Empress returns.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications