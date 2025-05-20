Triple H quietly splits up major stable on WWE RAW

A major WWE faction has been split up on RAW by CCO Triple H. Despite the stars meeting each other before the show got underway, things were unfortunately not meant to be.

Before WWE RAW today, there was a picture of IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane posted. Asuka posted the picture, but she was nowhere to be seen on the red brand tonight. On top of that, the faction was split up. Kairi Sane finally made her return after a long injury, but there was no on-screen meet up of her and IYO SKY, who has been doing everything alone in the absence of her faction mates. Since it's Triple H who makes all final creative decisions, this would be his call.

During her entrance, Kairi Sane didn't get the usual announcement saying that she was representing Damage CTRL. Also, there was no IYO SKY in her corner. Asuka has not officially returned, so her absence was more expected. Triple H has quietly split up the faction on-screen without announcing it. Had they been together still, the usual signs and the screens and ring announcements would have all been present.

Dakota Kai was naturally also missing, but that's because she has been released by the company. At this point, it remains to be seen if The Game still keeps her as part of The Kabuki Warriors with Asuka when The Empress returns.

