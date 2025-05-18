Major WWE stable reunited ahead of RAW

A popular WWE faction has reunited after a long time ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. Two members of the group have been out of action due to injury.
After Dakota Kai's release earlier this month, IYO SKY is the only active member of Damage CTRL on the WWE roster. The Women's World Champion awaits the return of fellow Japanese performers Asuka and Kairi Sane. The two Damage CTRL members have been absent from RAW due to their respective injuries.
Asuka recently posted a selfie on her Instagram account featuring IYO SKY and Kairi Sane. The Damage CTRL members posed for the picture at an eatery amid rumors of The Kabuki Warrior's return to WWE programming.
You can check out The Empress of Tomorrow's Instagram post below:
IYO SKY delivers a strong message after massive win on WWE RAW
In the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, IYO SKY teamed up with her rival, Rhea Ripley, to compete with Roxanne Perez and Giulia. The two teams put forth a highly entertaining bout that ended with The Eradicator pinning The Beautiful Madness after a Riptide to secure the win. However, SKY and Ripley had an intense staredown after the match.
After the show, IYO SKY posted a video of herself saying goodbye to Giulia and Roxanne Perez. She noted that Rhea Ripley was strong and looking to take the Women's World Championship from her. However, The Genius of the Sky was confident and looking forward to competing with the Aussie.
"Wow! Today again, the Women's World Champion, the great IYO SKY, won! Or rather, that 'Mami' Rhea Ripley actually got the three-count for me. To be honest, Rhea is really so strong and so cool. Roxanne and Giulia, we're done with them. Bye-bye! Rhea was looking at this title at the end, so I'm sure she and I will meet again in the ring for this Championship. I'm really looking forward to that too. I will continue to be the WWE Women's World Champion forever and ever!" she said.
You can check out IYO SKY's comments in the video below:
IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Championship on the March 3 edition of Monday Night RAW. In her most recent title defense, she defeated The Eradicator and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. The champion seems likely to put the title on the line against the former member of The Judgment Day one more time.