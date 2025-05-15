IYO SKY says goodbye to two top WWE stars; Reveals who she expects to face for her next World Title defense

IYO SKY bid a hearty farewell to two top WWE Superstars while revealing who she expects to face next for the Women's World Championship. This was in a post on Instagram a couple of days after RAW.

Ad

This past week on RAW, IYO SKY and the returning Rhea Ripley faced Roxanne Perez and Giulia in the main event. The two top stars, Ripley and SKY, defeated Perez and Giulia, with the latter taking the pinfall courtesy of Rhea Ripley. After the match, SKY and Ripley had a tense staredown, with The Eradicator making her title intentions known.

In an Instagram post, a happy IYO SKY said "bye-bye" to Roxanne Perez and Giulia, stating that they were both now behind her. What lies ahead of her is an imminent title defense against Rhea Ripley. The Women's World Champion said:

Ad

Trending

"Wow! Today again, the Women's World Champion, the great IYO SKY, won! Or rather, that "Mami" Rhea Ripley actually got the three-count for me. To be honest, Rhea is really so strong and so cool. Roxanne and Giulia, we're done with them. Bye-bye! Rhea was looking at this title at the end, so I'm sure she and I will meet again in the ring for this Championship. I'm really looking forward to that too. I will continue to be the WWE Women's World Champion forever and ever!"

Ad

Ad

Things are not looking good for Roxanne Perez after her loss to IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley

Giulia's status on the main roster seems uncertain after getting pinned by Rhea Ripley on RAW. It's highly possible that she could go back to NXT. However, Roxanne Perez's time on the main roster seems to just be getting started. But post-WrestleMania, things have not gone well for The Prodigy.

Ad

Ad

In the post-match promo following the May 12 episode of RAW, where Perez and Giulia lost in the main event, things seemed to have fallen apart. While Perez kept telling Giulia what they should have done and what they needed to do, the Japanese sensation made her feelings clear.

She told Perez point-blank that there was no "we" in the equation, meaning that The Prodigy is now all on her own. While we don't know what awaits Giulia going forward, there have been two major hints about Perez's immediate future.

Ad

On the 5th May episode of RAW, Finn Balor of The Judgment Day was spotted talking to Roxanne Perez backstage. Exactly one week later, they were caught having a conversation again in the background.

There is a lot of speculation as to whether Balor is attempting to replace Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day. Considering how shaky things have been with the former Universal Champion in the group, there is speculation that he could be leaving to form his own faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More