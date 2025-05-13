  • home icon
  Finn Balor spotted talking to 23-year-old female star for the second week in a row on RAW; Huge tease of Liv Morgan replacement

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 13, 2025 02:33 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix &amp; WWE.com)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix & WWE.com)

Finn Balor was spotted talking to a 23-year-old star for the second week in a row in a backstage segment on RAW, fueling a tease for a potential Liv Morgan replacement.

Last week on RAW, Finn Balor was backstage and he was spotted having a conversation with the 23-year-old two-time NXT Women's Champion, The Prodigy, Roxanne Perez.

This week on RAW, as Becky Lynch was making her way to the entrance, there was a moment where Balor was once again speaking to Roxanne Perez, potentially teasing her as a replacement for Liv Morgan.

There hasn't been too much of a rift between Finn Balor and Raquel Rodriguez, but there was a very subtle power struggle between him and Morgan before she went to film the movie she is a part of.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out as Balor's exit from The Judgment Day seems to be repeatedly teased. At Backlash 2025, Balor's actions looked far from accidental, and it was a direct tease of his split from the group after nearly three years.

As for Roxanne Perez, her call-up alongside Giulia seems to be official, and she headlined RAW for the first time ever as she and the Beautiful Madness lost to Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley in a tag team match.

Edited by Rohit Nath
