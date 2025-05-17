Triple H's booking has come under the scanner by WWE fans in recent months, especially leading up to this year's WrestleMania 41. Now, former WCW Champion Vince Russo has issued a tweet expressing his disappointment over The Game overlooking Karrion Kross, and especially, Scarlett, despite their rising popularity.

Kross made waves after he cut a searing, uncensored promo following 'Mania 41, where he took massive shots at Logan Paul. Since then, the former NXT Champion and his wife and on-screen ally, Scarlett, have been receiving great responses from fans. Though he's been relegated to competing on Main Event, clips of the crowd cheering upon Karrion Kross' entrance have gone viral.

Amid this, Vince Russo has sent out a fiery tweet for Triple H, where he showered praise on Kross and Scarlett. Russo particularly singled out Scarlett, mentioning how she might be the most underrated talent in WWE right now.

"Bro---@realKILLERkross gets A LOT of Love on here and deservedly so---but---some one needs to Point Out his Better Half. @Lady_Scarlett13 could single-handedly be the most UNDER-UTILIZED talent on the entire @WWE roster!!! HOW do you MISS on her . . . HOW?!!! Look into her eyes . . . real deep @TripleH. Do you see what I see? No? Let me SPELL IT OUT FOR YA . . .$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$."

Scarlett received a standing ovation backstage in WWE after facing Rhea Ripley

A few days back on X/Twitter, Karrion Kross disclosed how Scarlett had received a standing ovation from producers after a house show match.

He revealed that his wife's in-ring performance against Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match last year, which also included him and Damian Priest, left everyone in awe.

"She’s too humble to say this but she got a standing ovation backstage from our producers when she wrestled Rhea on a house show in a tag with Priest and I. I was very proud of her and that one is definitely up there with the 'Mania moment for me. Some performers never get that their entire careers 💯," Kross tweeted.

Going by just how popular the duo has become in recent weeks, it's safe to say WWE might not have any option but to reward them for getting organically over.

