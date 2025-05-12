33-year-old WWE star got a "standing ovation" backstage after wrestling Rhea Ripley

A popular WWE star has revealed his wife received a standing ovation backstage from producers and other personnel after she competed against Rhea Ripley. Karrion Kross disclosed that his wife Scarlett, who only sporadically wrestles in the company, was lauded for her efforts in a mixed tag team match last year.

Scarlett was an active in-ring performer until 2019. However, since then, she has slowed down and has mostly served as an on-screen ally to her husband, Kross. During both of her stints with WWE, first from 2019-2021 and the current one, the 33-year-old has competed only a handful of times, mostly on Live Events.

Recently, Karrion Kross disclosed on X that Scarlett had received a standing ovation for her performance in a mixed tag team match last year, where they took on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The former NXT Champion added that he was extremely proud of his wife and that he deeply cherished the moment.

Check out his tweet below:

"She’s too humble to say this but she got a standing ovation backstage from our producers when she wrestled Rhea on a house show in a tag with Priest and I. I was very proud of her and that one is definitely up there with the 'Mania moment for me. Some performers never get that their entire careers 💯," Kross tweeted.

Scarlett wants to see Karrion Kross as the WWE Champion

In a recent interview, Scarlett revealed that she wanted to help her husband become a world champion in WWE. Though she confessed that she had personal goals to chase, too, for now, she was focused on getting Kross to win the big gold.

"My focus right now is definitely making sure that Karrion Kross becomes the next WWE Champion. That is 100% my focus right now. We can do both at the same time, though. Absolutely! But my focus right now is making sure that Kross gets the title that he deserves," Scarlett said.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have earned considerable fan support in recent weeks, and it's safe to assume they could be rewarded with a much-deserved push soon.

