Disappointing news for Zoey Stark fans after legitimate injury on WWE RAW - Reports

Zoey Stark waited nearly five months for her first singles match on WWE RAW this year, only to suffer a major career setback. An update on her original plans has come to light.

Stark's hopes of making it to Money in the Bank were crushed last night when she faced Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match. At one point during the bout, Stark landed a missile dropkick on Sane, blowing her knee out in the process.

The match was paused for a while as the ringside physician rushed to check in on the 31-year-old WWE star. She was unable to return to the match and had to be carried to the back.

As a result, the equation came down to Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane, leading to Mami coming out on top. However, that wasn't supposed to be the original finish. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Zoey Stark was planned to take a pinfall loss during the match.

"I don't know who was originally supposed to win the match, but it was implied to me that Zoey was supposed to take the pin."

Going by the report, a potential pinfall loss would have disappointed her fans, as it could have hurt Zoey Stark's momentum on RAW. Neither WWE nor Stark has released an official statement on her condition. But Michael Cole did mention that she could have re-aggravated her surgically repaired knee, which previously forced her to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

