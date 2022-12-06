9 current WWE Superstars who married in 2022

There are only around three weeks left of 2022, and as another year comes to a close, it's time to reflect on all of the WWE couples who have made the walk down the aisle in the last twelve months.

This year appears to have been one full of weddings, with many of the company's most popular stars finally tying the knot after being forced to postpone the festivities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following list looks at just nine current superstars who married in 2022 and includes a few former stars as well.

#9. Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade

Charlotte Flair was last seen on TV in May when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. The Queen has since taken a hiatus from the company to marry her long-time partner and former WWE star, Andrade.

The duo officially tied the knot on May 27 in Mexico, marking the third time that Flair has been married. The couple began dating while working together in WWE before announcing their engagement in 2020 ahead of Andrade's move over to AEW.

#8/7. Carmella and Corey Graves

Carmella and Corey Graves are another couple who met while working together in WWE. The two appeared on Total Divas together and were recently handed their own reality show on YouTube. They announced their engagement on Carmella's birthday last year and decided not to wait when it came to exchanging vows.

The weeks following WrestleMania have become known as the company's wedding season, and Graves and Carmella took full advantage of the same. They tied the knot on April 8, surrounded by several WWE Superstars, friends, and family.

#6/5. Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were released by WWE in 2021 but have since returned to the company and become a force to be reckoned with on SmackDown. While away from the company, the couple tied the knot in Alaska.

On April 20, the duo was part of a private ceremony on a glacier, which later allowed them to make their return as a married couple for the first time. The pair initially announced their engagement in September 2021 before pushing forward with their wedding ceremony.

#4. Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera have become a popular pair in the eyes of the WWE Universe. The couple finally walked down the aisle in a ceremony that was something out of a fairytale earlier this year.

Bliss and Cabrera got married on April 9, 2022, just a day after Corey Graves and Carmella, which meant that several superstars attended two ceremonies in two days. Bliss and Cabrera announced their engagement on November 14, 2021, and Bliss adopted her husband's last name following the ceremony.

#3. Mia Yim and former WWE Superstar Keith Lee

Mia Yim and Keith Lee were in a relationship when they made their way to WWE. They even worked together on NXT several times. The couple announced their engagement in February 2021 before the two were then released from the company later in the year.

Following their surprise exit, they went on to work for several other promotions before tying the knot on February 5, 2022, almost a year after their engagement. Yim has since made her way back to WWE as a member of The O.C., while her husband is currently working for AEW.

#2/1. Gunther and Jinny

While Gunther became one of the company's most feared stars in 2022, the current Intercontinental Champion has also proved that he isn't the same person outside the ring.

Gunther and fellow WWE Superstar Jinny began dating in late 2021, and while the couple didn't announce that they had married publicly, several online changes made it clear that they were now husband and wife.

Ginny wasn't released when NXT UK was disbanded a few months ago and is waiting to be cleared to return to the company.

Can you think of any other superstars who married in 2022? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

