9 Current WWE Superstars you may not know are engaged

WWE Superstars are on the road for around 300 days a year, working closely with their fellow stars, which often leads to the formation of personal relationships. The past year hasn't been the best for WWE Superstars and traveling with their regular schedule hasn't been allowed, but this hasn't prevented many of the current crop of stars from continuing to develop in their relationships.

Whilst there are several current WWE stars who have announced new relationships and taken that long walk down the aisle over the past 12 months, there are several others who are still engaged or have recently announced their engagement.

The following list looks at just nine Superstars who are currently engaged, with several now engaged to former WWE stars following the company's string of releases back in 2020.

#9. WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera

Alexa Bliss was once in a relationship with fellow WWE superstar Buddy Murphy. The couple announced their engagement back in 2017, but later went their separate ways, but have still been able to continue to work together on WWE TV.

Bliss has since moved on to a relationship with Ryan Cabrera, who is perhaps best known as a musician and former lead singer of Rubix Groove. Bliss and Ryan first met back in November 2019 and then dated until November 2020 when the couple announced on their various social media accounts that they were now engaged.

Cabrera was able to propose to the former Women's Champion in a restaurant and Bliss accepted.

#8. Current WWE Superstar Chelsea Green and Zack Ryder

She said Ooh Yeah! pic.twitter.com/kq9I44FgTa — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 5, 2019

Chelsea Green has worked for several wrestling promotions over the years but only made the move to WWE after she started a relationship with Zack Ryder back in 2017.

Green has mostly been seen on NXT throughout her WWE career, but recently made her debut on SmackDown, where she suffered a wrist injury in a Survivor Series qualifying match that wrote her back off TV.

Zack Ryder worked for WWE for more than a decade until he was released from the company back in April 2020 when WWE was forced to make budget cuts. Ryder has since moved on to work for AEW and IMPACT Wrestling as Matt Cardona in recent months whilst Green has remained part of WWE's roster.

The couple announced their engagement in the shadow of the Empire State Building back in April 2019, when both stars were still contracted to WWE. The couple has since been forced to postpone their wedding given current COVID-19 restrictions.