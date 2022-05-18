9 former WWE Superstars currently holding gold in other companies

While many dream of becoming a WWE Superstar, not everybody can make it to the top. Even those who do make it to World Wrestling Entertainment sometimes only work for the company for a short time. Some talents are released, while others choose to leave for personal reasons.

However, even if a talent's time in the largest company ends, their career still often continues. Be it Impact Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance, or another promotion altogether, there are many places for these stars to find work. This list will cover a number of those stars and the titles they hold. Below are nine former WWE Superstars currently holding gold in other promotions.

First, however, here's your disclaimer: one of the champions listed below won the title at a recent taping, and the episode it was filmed for has not yet aired. Spoilers are ahead. Scroll down at your own risk.

#9. Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma in WWE

Emma joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2012. She was initially part of Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT. During her first tenure with the latter, she developed a happy-go-lucky gimmick before joining the main roster. She'd eventually return to NXT and then enter the main roster once again. The Australian was released from the company in 2017.

Despite being one of the women responsible for the women's revolution in NXT, Emma never won a title during her tenure. Going by her real name, Tenille Dashwood, she recently captured gold at Sacrifice 2022. She won the Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Championship alongside Mae Young Classic alumni Madison Rayne. The duo defeated another pair of former WWE Superstars, The IInspiration.

#8. Matt Cardona FKA Zack Ryder

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder had a successful career in WWE. He joined the company in 2006, initially reporting to the developmental territory Deep South Wrestling. He spent time there and in Ohio Valley Wrestling before being called up to the main roster. During his tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment, he wrestled on the ECW, RAW, Smackdown, and NXT brands.

While Zack did capture various titles such as the United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Tag Team Championship, he perhaps found even more success in his post-WWE career.

He has held numerous championships all over, but he currently holds both the Impact Digital Media Championship and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. In February, he won the Digital Media title from Jordynne Grace on Impact!. That same month, he dethroned Trevor Murdoch for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA PowerrrTrip.

#7. Tyrus, formerly known as Brodus Clay

Brodus Clay with Ricardo Rodriguez

Brodus Clay initially signed with WWE in 2006. Over the next two years, he worked in the developmental territories of Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before being released in 2008.

However, Brodus was re-signed two years later and returned to FCW. He later took part in the third season of NXT before transitioning to the main roster as Alberto Del Rio's bodyguard. Clay eventually worked a dancer gimmick, which he kept for the majority of his World Wrestling Entertainment career. He was released in 2014.

Clay never won gold during his tenure there, but he did find success afterward under the name Tyrus. In August 2021, he defeated another former superstar, The Pope, to win the NWA World Television Championship. He still holds that title to this day.

#6. Kalisto of WWE is now Octagon Jr.

Former WWE star Kalisto

Kalisto was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2013. He began his run on NXT, eventually forming a tag team with Sin Cara. The duo, known as the Lucha Dragons, were later brought to the main roster. Whether as a tag team or as a solo competitor, Kalisto wrestled on both RAW and Smackdown. He'd eventually join the Cruiserweight brand 205 Live as a part of the Lucha House Party trio. Kalisto was released in 2021.

During his time in the company, Kalisto won the NXT Tag Team Titles, the United States Title, and the Cruiserweight Championship. Now under the name Octagon Jr., the Lucha Libre star recently captured the MLW Caribbean Heavyweight Championship from King Muertes at Major League Wrestling's Intimidation Games event.

#5. Taya Valkyrie was known as Franky Monet on NXT TV

Franky Monet joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021. Her career with the company was short compared to most on this list, as she debuted on the NXT brand before being released later that same year due to budget cuts.

While her confident and powerful persona didn't get enough time to flourish in NXT, Taya Valkyrie had a lot of accolades before joining the company and has already found success after being released.

At Impact Wrestling's Rebellion, she defeated Deonna Purrazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. Then at MLW's Kings of Colosseum on May 13th, 2022, Taya defeated Holidead to become the inaugural Major League Wrestling Women's Featherweight Champion.

#4 Cash Wheeler and #3 Dax Harwood of FTR, formerly known as The Revival in WWE

The Revival

Scott Dawson joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2012, while Dash Wilder did so in 2014. They became known as The Revival after being put together by Dusty Rhodes on NXT. The pair moved to the main roster in 2017 where they competed on both RAW and Smackdown. They were let go by WWE in 2020 after the duo requested their releases.

They held NXT, RAW, and Smackdown Tag Team Titles during their tenure with the company. They also made history by winning the 24/7 Championship together, the only team to do so to date.

Today, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are collectively known as FTR in AEW. The pair currently hold the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship, which they won at ROH Supercard of Honor XV, defeating The Briscoes. They also hold the AAA World Tag Team Championship of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

#2. Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe

Pete Dunne and Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015 as part of the NXT brand. In 2017, he was moved to the main roster, competing on RAW and Smackdown until 2020.

During his time with the company, the Samoan Submission Machine suffered numerous injuries. He eventually became a commentator on RAW in 2020 until he was released in 2021. Joe then re-signed and reported to NXT with both a backstage and television role before being released again in 2022.

Joe's time with NXT saw him win the NXT Championship thrice. While on the main roster, he captured the United States Title twice. In April 2022, Samoa Joe won the ROH Television Championship by defeating Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite.

#1. Former NXT star Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez was no stranger to fans when she officially signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2020. Along with a long independent career, she had already dipped her toes in the water of the promotion by performing in both Mae Young Classic tournaments. Once officially part of the company, Mercedes reported to NXT. Aside from a brief appearance as part of Retribution on RAW, Martinez's entire time with the company was with the black and gold brand until her release in 2021.

While Mercedez did not win a title during her time with the company, she would once she was released. Martinez defeated Willow Nightingale at Supercard of Honor XV to become the Internim ROH Women's World Champion. In May of this year, she then defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the undisputed ROH Women's World Champion on AEW Dynamite.

With all of the former superstars continuing their careers in many pro wrestling promotions worldwide, this is just a sampling of the ex-WWE talent holding gold. Still, the stars' work and success across companies shows how thriving the industry is.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Angana Roy