9 major names Triple H could sign to WWE following recent releases

WWE released a total of 17 talents over the past few days, including Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai and Cora Jade, among others. With a very deep roster, the company could afford losing a few big names, though some fans were upset about the decision.

Ad

Nevertheless, stars getting released doesn't mean WWE won't be signing new talents, especially with Jeff Cobb rumored as the latest wrestler to join the company. Let's look at some major names Triple H could sign next.

#1. Joe Hendy's contract ends later this year

Joe Hendry. (Photo: WWE.com)

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

It's only a matter of time before Joe Hendry becomes an official WWE Superstar. Hendry has appeared on NXT, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania as TNA Champion, so he has a great working relationship with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Ad

Trending

Hendry's contract is reportedly expiring later this year, so just like Jordynne Grace, it's safe to say that the Scottish star will be under the NXT banner or even on the main roster pretty soon.

#2. Matt Cardona is one of the biggest stars on the indies

Zack Ryder. (Photo: WWE.com)

After getting released by WWE, Zack Ryder bet on himself to become one of the biggest independent stars in the world. Ryder has reinvented himself as Matt Cardona, paving the way for released talents to become successful outside of the two big promotions.

Ad

Cardona is interested in returning to the company, and it helps that his wife, Chelsea Green, is already there. He could have a personal feud with stars such as Cody Rhodes and The Miz.

#3. Paige is currently a free agent

Paige. (Photo: WWE.com)

Another former WWE star available on the free agent market is Paige, who wrestled as Saraya in AEW. She's open to returning to the biggest wrestling company in the world, though it's unclear if they would let her perform in the ring.

Ad

With Damage CTRL on its last legs with the release of Dakota Kai, maybe Paige could take over as their manager and bring the group to new heights, possibly even introducing new members.

#4 and #5. The IIconics returned to the ring at WrestleMania 41 weekend

The IIconics. (Photo: WWE.com)

After a three-year hiatus, The IIconics returned to the ring as a team during WrestleMania 41 weekend at Prestige Wrestling's Nothing To Lose event. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay could bolster the women's tag team division after the release of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Ad

With WWE returning to Australia later this year, it would also be better to have local talents like The IIconics for the hometown crowd to cheer, apart from Rhea Ripley, Zaria, and Bronson Reed.

#6. Mariah May's AEW contract is expiring this summer

Ad

One of the biggest names linked to WWE recently is AEW's Mariah May. As per Fightful, the former AEW Women's World Champion's contract expires this summer. She has dropped hints about leaving Tony Khan's company, though nothing is final, and the billionaire could throw her a new deal.

May is one of the best women's wrestlers on the planet. She would bring a lot to the table, especially following her character work with Toni Storm.

Ad

#7. Nikki Bella returned at the Royal Rumble

Nikki Bella. (Photo: WWE.com)

One of the surprise entrants in the women's Royal Rumble was Nikki Bella. The Hall of Famer showed she still had it and even teased a potential full-time return. She even dropped a major hint about Evolution 2 finally happening later this year.

Ad

Nikki remains a high-profile name, so she could help elevate younger talents. Maybe she could get a run similar to Trish Stratus two years ago and create a dream match or two.

#8. Mayu Iwatani joins Marigold, open to WWE matches

Ad

Quite possibly the best women's Japanese wrestler not signed to a major American promotion, Mayu Iwatani left Stardom after 14 years. She joined Rossy Ogawa's Marigold this month. Marigold has a partnership with WWE, so anything is possible.

Iwatani also expressed her desire to have matches with IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Giulia. Maybe Triple H can work his magic and let the 32-year-old go back and forth between NXT and Marigold before signing her permanently.

Ad

#9. Tetsuya Naito is a free agent

Ad

After two decades with NJPW, Tetsuya Naito has become a free agent. Naito remains one of the best Japanese wrestlers in the world. He's already 42 years old, so he has only a handful of years left to make his mark on the American market.

While Triple H's booking of Shinsuke Nakamura is far from stellar, it's not hard to think that WWE would be interested in Naito. With the company expanding worldwide, they need a top Japanese name if they want to have a branch in Japan, just like with AAA in Mexico.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More