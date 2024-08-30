9 Shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - Bash in Berlin 2024, another major event, and more

More content continues to arrive on WWE Network and Peacock. Despite a lack of classic content that fans used to enjoy so much, several programs are still added throughout the week.

The last few days have seen four new uploads made available on-demand. On Monday, a new episode of RAW Talk streamed, which featured Jey Uso, Zelina Vega, and others. A week-old edition of NXT was then added to the archives on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday also featured a new program added on each day. For example, a month-old edition of Monday Night RAW arrived on Wednesday. Thursday featured a new episode of This Week In WWE.

While it was a standard week for both platforms, the weekend will be much busier. Nine full-length programs, including two massive Premium Live Events, will be made available on streaming.

Below are nine shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#9. Friday will see the Bash in Berlin 2024 Kickoff special

The first show set to air this weekend on WWE Network and Peacock is the Bash in Berlin 2024 Kickoff event. This special will stream on Friday, August 30, beginning at around 10 AM EST.

Nine WWE wrestlers and personalities have been announced for this special. Michael Cole will host, and Triple H, Gunther, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest will be in the house.

For those unaware, a Kickoff isn't the standard pre-show of the past. Instead, these typically take place a day before the big Premium Live Event, and they feature Michael Cole, Triple H, and numerous big stars set to compete at the PLE, hyping up the crowd and pushing their storylines further. The first of its kind took place earlier this year, ahead of WrestleMania 40.

#8. The Bash in Berlin 2024 Post Show will air

While the Bash in Berlin Kickoff will hype up the impending event, a different program will air to break down the action from the show. The Bash in Berlin 2024 Post Show is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock immediately following the big show on Saturday, August 31.

For those unaware, these post-shows are a combination of a standard post-show and a press conference. Triple H and performers who appeared at the event take questions from the press. At the same time, Wade Barrett and other panelists break down the action from the show and occasionally interview talent.

#7. Countdown to Bash in Berlin & #6. Bash in Berlin 2024

The biggest hook this weekend is the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024. The show will begin streaming at 1 PM EST on Saturday, August 31. This early start time is thanks to the show taking place in Europe. A two-hour Countdown to Bash in Berlin special will air prior, beginning at 11 AM.

Five matches have been announced for this program. Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, and Gunther will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Randy Orton.

Beyond those two bouts, The Terror Twins will take on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match, plus CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will clash in a Strap Match. Lastly, the Women's Tag Team Titles will be on the line, with The Unholy Union battling Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

#5. Countdown to NXT No Mercy & #4. No Mercy 2024

Expand Tweet

The second massive premium live event set to air this weekend is WWE NXT No Mercy 2024. The show will stream on Peacock and WWE Network on Sunday, September 1, live from Denver, Colorado, beginning at 7 PM EST. A one-hour Countdown to the NXT No Mercy pre-show will begin at 6 PM EST.

Six matches have been announced for the big show. Ethan Page vs. TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry is the main event. Additionally, Roxanne Perez will defend against Jaida Parker, MSK will implode, the tag team titles will be on the line, and both the Men's and Women's North American Titles will be defended.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be available on-demand

Two programs that recently aired on other platforms will soon be available on WWE Network and Peacock. This includes SmackDown, which first airs on FOX, and Main Event, which initially streams on Hulu.

WWE Main Event from August 15, 2024, will be added to the archives on Saturday, August 31. This show featured two big matches, with NXT stars Oba Femi and Dante Chen clashing in the opener. Meanwhile, the unbelievably talented Dragon Lee battled Ludwig Kaiser in the main event of Main Event.

Friday Night SmackDown from August 2, 2024, will be added on-demand on Sunday, September 1. This was the final episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam and saw DIY defend their coveted tag team titles against The Bloodline.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network and Peacock on Friday, August 30, beginning at 10 PM EST, immediately following SmackDown on FOX. As is typical, the NXT b-show will only stream on Peacock and not be made available on-demand for up to two weeks due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

Due to NXT being taped, this show only has two matches instead of the standard three. One bout will see Wolfgang take on Cutler James. Meanwhile, the other match is tag team action as Hank Walker and Tank Ledger take on Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors.

