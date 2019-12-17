9 spoilers from next week's WWE RAW Christmas special tapings: Lana makes huge announcement, NXT star debuts (23/12/19)

Abhilash Mendhe

WWE RAW Christmas special tapings

In addition to airing tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped next week's Christmas special episode of the red show from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

As announced tonight, Seth Rollins took on Rey Mysterio with the United States title on the line. On tonight's Monday Night RAW episode, NXT's Deonna Purrazzo made her main roster debut. We'll be witnessing another NXT Superstar making her RAW debut on next week's show.

Check out these 9 spoilers highlighting the results and other major developments from Monday Night RAW's Christmas special.

#1 Kevin Owens wins a Street Fight

A Street Fight between Kevin Owens and Mojo Rawley ended with Owens coming out victorious, after he hit Rawley with a Powerbomb on a table.

Following the win, Owens called out RAW's brand new heel, Seth Rollins, and AOP. The trio came out and the numbers game soon caught up with Owens, who got beat up in the end by Rollins and AOP. An irate Owens destroyed a Christmas tree while on his way to the back.

#2 Lana makes a huge announcement

#RAW 12/23 Scoop #3 Lashley and Cedric Alexander battle until Lana gets on mic and says her and Lashley are getting married next week.



She says Bobby and Cedric need a Greco Roman wrestling match so Lashley doesn’t get bruised for his wedding.



The match goes on. pic.twitter.com/zPR93uVxIe — 🍕TonyPizzaGuy 🎮 (@TonyPizzaGuy) December 17, 2019

Bobby Lashley and Cedric Alexander were scheduled to battle, but were interrupted by Lana, who grabbed a mic and made a major announcement. The Ravishing One stated that she and Lashley would be marrying next week!

Lana then said that Lashley and Alexander need a Greco Roman wrestling match, so that her boyfriend doesn't get bruised before the wedding. Lashley defeated Alexander and there was no interference from Rusev here.

#3 Drew McIntyre has a message heading into 2020

#RAW 12/23 Scoop #5 Drew McIntyre va Zack Ryder. We can all guess how this goes. pic.twitter.com/kFFRJ6y5gG — 🍕TonyPizzaGuy 🎮 (@TonyPizzaGuy) December 17, 2019

The Scottish Psychopath faced Zack Ryder, and defeated him without losing much sweat. McIntyre didn't stop here, and proceeded to unleash a beatdown on Ryder's partner Curt Hawkins.

Following the match, McIntyre announced that 2020 belongs to him.

