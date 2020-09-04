9 Superstars who wanted WWE to release them

For decades now, WWE has been the dream for every aspiring professional wrestler. There was no stage bigger and while WCW did have the edge over WWE for a few years, the Attitude Era and various circumstances (including WCW's self-destruction) made sure that WWE stood out in the end. For nearly two decades, WWE essentially held a monopoly over the sports entertainment/wrestling industry.

It's only over the past decade where other promotions slowly started to rise out of the shadows and the past half-decade where we've seen true alternatives to WWE emerge.

While All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is now WWE's top competition, one can't deny the overall power and popularity that WWE has globally, which is why it's considered a sports entertainment juggernaut.

Either way, being a WWE Superstar doesn't automatically mean happiness and fulfilled dreams. While almost everyone has a role in the company - whether it's as an enhancement talent, a midcarder, or a main-eventer - there can be a hierarchy within the system.

Naturally, it's not possible for every talent to be happy and every talent to be utilized. Whether it's for creative reasons or otherwise, many Superstars over the years have wanted WWE to release them and have even asked WWE for their release.

These nine Superstars in recent times wanted WWE to release them and even requested for it.

#9. & 8. Maria and Mike Kanellis - Was WWE at fault over the issues faced?

The power of love wasn't enough to keep the two together

In many cases, WWE is often blamed for Superstars being frustrated, and rightfully so. But in the case of Maria and Mike Kanellis, many fans sided with WWE. Mike Kanellis had faced issues with substance addiction and WWE gracefully paid for his rehab. There were even two separate occasions where Maria Kanellis got pregnant - the second time which she informed WWE only after she signed a new contract.

WWE doesnt want to build new stars, they want to spike the ratings for a couple weeks to keep the investors/networks happy. What WWE doesn’t seem to get, is ratings improve when people care about the story/stars. Invest in talent, spend the time building stars, stop the laziness. — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) August 3, 2020

Not only this, but Mike Kanellis had asked for his WWE release as well. He said later on that he lost all his passion and desire for professional wrestling during his time there (where he was primarily an enhancement talent) and even considered retiring.

This doesn’t surprise me. We were the most watched segments when we were doing the 24/7 storyline and Vince still pulled the rug out from under us. I begged them not to use my personal life, if they were just gonna drop the storyline. But, they did it anyways. https://t.co/pbB15lvQHA — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) August 17, 2020

Whoever you choose to side with, there's no doubt that the couple's entire WWE stint from 2017 was a murky affair. They both wanted WWE to release them, but after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, perhaps they wanted that job security and steady paycheque. However, WWE released them and Maria and Mike Kanellis seemed stunned over the fact that WWE would release a pregnant woman.