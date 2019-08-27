9 Superstars who beat The Undertaker twice

The Phenom

The Undertaker has been a main event star in WWE, for nearly 30 years now. He debuted at Survivor Series 1990 and has been a mainstay ever since then.

He was a full-time star for 20 years until he became a part-timer in 2010. After that though, despite being over 40 years old, he has had some of the best WrestleMania matches in history. In fact, when most people think of WrestleMania, the first person that comes to mind is The Undertaker.

Even here in 2019, 9 years after he went part-time, he is still wrestling. His most recent match was in July at Extreme Rules where he teamed with Roman Reigns to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Undertaker has been protected for his entire career, so having one win over him is a huge accomplishment. But these 9 Superstars haven't just defeated him once, they have done it twice. Here are 9 Superstars who beat The Undertaker twice.

#9 Kurt Angle

The Olympic Gold Medalist

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest in-ring performers in wrestling history, and that was proved when he had one of The Undertaker's best non-WrestleMania matches.

Angle and Undertaker had an amazing match at No Way Out 2006 for the World Heavyweight Championship. Angle retained the title via roll-up, and although the finish was a flash pinfall, the match was great.

Angle also defeated Undertaker back in 2000, when he was the WWE Champion. The match took place at Survivor Series 2000 and had a really strange finish. The referee was counting the pin but stopped when he realized it wasn't Kurt he was pinning, it was his brother Eric. Angle once again rolled Undertaker up for the win. They may have both been via roll-up, but he has beaten Undertaker twice and you can't take that away from Angle.

