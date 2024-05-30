9 Surprises that shook WWE within the first five months of 2024

The first five months of 2024 in WWE have been quite exciting, and fans have seen many interesting things take place. From Cody Rhodes' match against Roman Reigns and The Rock's return to Jade Cargill's in-ring debut and the new King and Queen of the Ring, we take a look at nine surprises that have shaken up WWE so far.

#9. Bron Breakker moving to RAW

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker made headlines in late April when he moved to RAW from SmackDown during the WWE Draft.

Breakker has yet to get involved in a storyline but has been out of control lately, assaulting opponents after not being selected for the King of the Ring Tournament.

#8. Ethan Page appearing on NXT

NXT Champion Trick Williams was assaulted this week by former AEW star Ethan Page, who made his debut with WWE and is expected to start a feud with the reigning champion.

Page is another superstar who left AEW to move to WWE, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he becomes part of the main roster soon.

#7. TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace challenging for the NXT Women's Championship

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance on NXT and emerged as the next challenger for Roxanne Perez's Women's Championship.

Grace is still under contract with TNA and is not expected to leave soon. Instead, she will challenge Perez for the title in a couple of matches before leaving WWE.

#6. Liv Morgan kissing Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan has vowed to take everything away from Rhea Ripley and ths could include Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio got involved in both Morgan's matches against Becky Lynch, aiming to cost her the title, but instead, she helped her remain the champion.

After the latest episode of RAW, Liv Morgan kissed Dominik Mysterio, bringing a new angle to the storyline, and it remains to be seen how things will evolve going forward.

#5. Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, joining The Bloodline

In Roman Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa took over and made changes to The Bloodline. First, he brought in Tama Tonga and then Tonga Loa, while he attacked Jimmy Uso and kicked him out of the faction.

Both have shown promising signs and are expected to stay part of the storyline going forward.

#4. Gunther, Nia Jax becoming King and Queen of the Ring

Gunther and Nia Jax became King and Queen of the Ring after defeating Randy Orton and Lyra Valkyria, respectively, at the Premium Live Event in Saudi.

Following their victories, the two stars have been granted title matches and have an opportunity to become champions again at SummerSlam.

#3. Jade Cargill making her in-ring debut in WWE

Jade Cargill is considered the next top star in WWE and has been impressive since she made her in-ring debut earlier in the year.

She has also teamed up with Bianca Belair to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions, and fans should expect her to challenge for the title soon.

#2. The Rock's return

The Rock made a surprise return to WWE and was part of the build-up of WrestleMania 40.

He was impressive as a heel and got involved in the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match while setting a feud with The American Nightmare. He is expected to return to the company soon once his filming schedule is over.

#1. Cody Rhodes finishing his story

Cody Rhodes eventually finished his story and became the new Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes worked both nights of WrestleMania and defeated Reigns on Night Two to become champion. The American Nightmare had set his sights on becoming the champion since his return to the promotion in 2022.

