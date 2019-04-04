×
9 things that must happen at WrestleMania 35

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
199   //    04 Apr 2019, 19:30 IST

Just three more days to go
Just three more days to go

It's safe to say that WrestleMania 35 has had one of the worst builds in modern history, although that's not uncommon when discussing this decade. Most of the matches feel like afterthoughts, and in many respects, this WrestleMania feels like an 8 hour edition of Raw rather than the Showcase of the Immortals. I wish everyone luck sitting through it live.

Nevertheless, WrestleMania 35 is important in one sense. It has the potential to act as a renaissance event, where it could hit a badly needed reset button on WWE's content and present us with a better future. The McMahon-promised "new era" has already proven to be more of the same. Hopefully, WrestleMania 35 will deliver a better result, though we certainly have a right to be cynical about it, given how poorly the last few WrestleManias have been booked.

Many of the matches are pointless, but some matter a lot. Here's what should happen if we're to get a better future instead of more of the same.

#1 Asuka must dominate the Women's battle royal

Winning this match means nothing, and indeed, is often a curse, so it's probably better if Asuka loses. Winning the meaningless battle royal isn't a consolation prize for being screwed out of a WrestleMania title match.

However, the battle royal can position Asuka to get back in the title picture. To do this, she should be the Asuka everyone loves to see - the destructive whirlwind that takes no prisoners. If Asuka is allowed to be her best self in this match, she can regain some of the momentum she lost on her long road back to prominence.

Having a performance like that and then coming up short won't matter. Nobody cares about who wins the battle royal, but Asuka can make a maximum impression in the hostilities.

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
