9-time champ to quit WWE and join AEW, and more - 4 bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown this week 

Following the conclusion of WWE King and Queen of the Ring, the focus now shifts towards the upcoming episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown, which will feature the fallout from the Saudi spectacle.

Given several ongoing programs reached their climax on Saturday, the creative team could lay down the foundations for some new feuds and storylines this week. Moreover, WWE would kick off their build toward the next premium live event, which is Clash at the Castle.

What does the company have in store for fans following the Saudi spectacle? Here are four bold predictions for the post-King and Queen of the Ring episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown:

#4. Becky Lynch quits WWE to join AEW

Becky Lynch's WWE contract will reportedly expire in the next few weeks. However, The Man has yet to ink a new deal with the company. This has led many to believe that Big Time Becks could quit WWE, only to join AEW.

Becky Lynch has had a decorated career in WWE. The Man is a nine-time champion (five-time Women's World Champion, two-time RAW Women's Champion, one-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and one-time NXT Women's Champion), and has prevailed over several top names of the company in the past.

Becky lost her title to Liv Morgan at the Saudi spectacle on Saturday. While she is potentially set to clash with Liv in a rematch on WWE RAW, fans are convinced that it could be her last match in WWE. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

It can be argued that AEW's lighter and flexible schedule would allow Big Time Becks to spend more time with her family. Hence, the odds of The Man jumping ship to Tony Khan's promotion can't be ruled out.

#3. Bron Breakker is the next Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker had an impressive showing last week on WWE RAW. After being excluded from the King of the Ring tournament, the former NXT Champion took his frustrations out on Kale Dixon, decimating him to earn a dominant win via referee stoppage.

The finish of the match has drawn a lot of attention on social media, with Dave Meltzer drawing similarities between the company's booking of Bron Breakker and Brock Lesnar, given The Beast used to win matches via referee stoppage in the early stages of his career.

Given the Lesnar-esque booking, there's no denying that the company sees a future main eventer in Bron Breakker. Fans should expect the company to continue building him as a powerhouse on the main roster. The former NXT star could once again have a dominant outing on Monday night.

Breakker has a good combination of agility, strength, and skill, and he could be a good replacement for Brock Lesnar in the future.

#2. Randy Orton spoils Gunther's coronation on WWE RAW

Gunther won the coveted King of the Ring crown on Saturday. The upcoming episode of WWE RAW could see The Ring General's coronation. However, Gunther's celebrations could be spoilt by Randy Orton.

Given the controversial end to their match at King and Queen of the Ring, a potential rematch between The Viper and The Ring General is being rumored. Orton could make a surprise appearance on Monday's show to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same.

#1. Cody Rhodes' next challenger

Following his big win against Logan Paul on Saturday, Cody Rhodes' feud with The Maverick has seemingly reached its climax. Hence, the company could reveal his next opponent on WWE SmackDown this week.

One potential name who could be next for The American Nightmare is Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer has been on a rampage in Roman Reigns' absence and could turn his attention towards Cody Rhodes next.

If that is indeed the case, a potential match could be on the cards between the duo at Clash at the Castle 2024.