Fascinating detail about what happened with Bron Breakker on WWE RAW - Reports

It's still early days, but Bron Breakker already looks like one of RAW's most destructive superstars. Following this week's show, Dave Meltzer commented on the similarities between WWE's booking of Breakker and Brock Lesnar.

WWE cemented Bron Breakker's heel turn on RAW this week as he went on a rampage, first picking up a win over Kale Dixon after a referee stoppage. The finish of the squash match was particularly the subject of debate online, with many speculating about Paul Heyman's influence on Breakker's creative direction.

While Dave Meltzer wasn't sure about the backstage setup, he did get "Paul Heyman" vibes after watching how Bron Breakker was presented on RAW. Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Brock Lesnar would win matches via referee stoppage in the past until Triple H got it "nixed."

Fast-forward to 2024, and Triple H, the creative boss, maybe using old tactics to get Breakker over.

"I don't know this, but when I was watching this, I was definitely getting Paul Heyman vibes as far as the guy who could have put this all together. Especially the ref stoppage, because he was always a big proponent of it. The original Brock Lesnar thing was ref stoppage rather than pin until, you know, the guy who wanted it nixed? [Triple H] Yep. Times change," said Meltzer. [From 41:14 onwards]

Bron Breakker made a huge statement on Monday Night RAW

Frustrated over not being included in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, Bron Breakker seemingly snapped on RAW, and Kale Dixon, unfortunately, faced the wrath.

Breakker didn't seem satisfied knocking his opponent out for a win as he continued assaulting a defenseless wrestler after the match. The former NXT Champion was unforgiving in his attack as Dixon had to be stretchered into an ambulance backstage.

The 26-year-old star also ensured Adam Pearce knew he was angry about not being in the prestigious competition. That's not all, as Breakker later assaulted Ricochet behind the scenes and put the entire roster on notice.

It's evident that WWE wants Breakker to be a destroyer on TV, and his presentation on this week's RAW has gotten fans excited about his immediate future.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit the Wrestling Observer Radio and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.