9-time champion to save Cody Rhodes from a Kevin Owens assault on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the chances

Cody Rhodes is set to appear on WWE RAW tonight ahead of his major Royal Rumble title defense against Kevin Owens. It has been proven in the past that both men are not limiting themselves from brawling at different brands. However, the champion may have a backup waiting on the Monday show.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens haven't been on good terms since last year's Bad Blood after the former teamed with Roman Reigns. The Prizefighter has been attacking the Undisputed WWE Champion for 'betraying' him, leading to a Saturday Night's Main Event title match in December and again at the 2025 Royal Rumble in a ladder match. The champion is set to appear on WWE RAW tonight, with the possibility of his rival attacking him. However, the Tribal Chief might also get involved by helping his former rival.

Roman Reigns previously mentioned celebrating his Tribal Combat victory over Solo Sikoa tonight, though his appearance is not entirely confirmed. Still, aside from celebrating his win, he could also help Cody fend off Kevin and repay Rhodes for his help.

Aside from their tag team match at the 2024 Bad Blood event, Cody also helped Roman during the latter's match against Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW's Netflix debut. Owens interfered but failed to cost Roman the victory. Reigns helping Cody could further anger Owens and make their title match much more intense.

The Tribal Chief is a four-time WWE Champion, two-time Universal Champion, one-time United States and Intercontinental Champion, and also a one-time Tag Team Champion.

What did Cody Rhodes have to say about teaming up with Roman Reigns at the 2024 Bad Blood?

Due to Cody and Roman's heated rivalry from WrestleMania 39 until XL, it's hard to imagine both rivals on one team. However, they managed to put their differences aside at Bad Blood and defeated Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

In an interview with Cathy Kelley ahead of the 2024 Crown Jewel, Cody Rhodes said he was glad he and Roman managed to coexist and stated that a different level of him always comes out when he shares the ring with Reigns.

"I'm just glad it didn't become this classic, 'will they coexist' thing. We had agreed to coexist and we did. You learn a lot too, even if you didn't really talk much. But there is something very unique about when him [Roman] and I are in the ring together. There's a level of me that has been brought out. I hope I have been able to do the same."

It will be interesting what will happen to Cody Rhodes tonight on WWE RAW.

