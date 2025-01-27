Is Roman Reigns returning on WWE RAW tonight? Likely truth disclosed

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since winning the Ula Fala on the RAW Netflix premiere. However, tonight’s edition of WWE RAW has sparked intrigue among fans, with speculation surrounding the status of the Original Tribal Chief. Many believe the Head of the Table would make an appearance on this week’s show.

This speculation stems from the backstage segment following Roman’s Tribal Combat victory, where Paul Heyman asked Reigns for permission to schedule a date for the world to acknowledge them. The OTC responded by telling Heyman to book it, setting January 27, 2025, as the noteworthy date. This has fueled rumors of Reigns’ possible return on tonight's episode of RAW on Netflix.

However, as of writing, the company has not advertised Roman Reigns for this week’s RAW, strongly suggesting he could remain absent. The Original Tribal Chief is one of WWE’s biggest draws. If he were scheduled to appear, Triple H would undoubtedly capitalize on the opportunity by heavily promoting his appearance to generate a buzz and sell tickets.

Additionally, the tease from Roman and Heyman during the RAW Netflix debut seems more likely to relate to WWE’s upcoming video game, WWE 2K25. The segment ended when Roman entered a door labeled WWE 2K25, which could hint at an announcement related to the game rather than an in-ring appearance. Fans speculated that Roman could serve as the cover star for this year’s installment, adding further excitement.

While a physical appearance from the Tribal Chief seems unlikely, fans can expect a possible WWE 2K25 announcement featuring Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for tonight’s edition of RAW on Netflix.

Roman Reigns could engage in a massive showdown at Royal Rumble 2025

At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Roman Reigns is set to enter the traditional Men's Royal Rumble match. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has his sights set on winning the Rumble and reclaiming the world title to once again carry it on his shoulders. However, in this over-the-top-rope battle, Roman could potentially engage in a major showdown with his fellow OG Bloodline member, Sami Zayn.

The Honorary Uce has already declared his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble match, aiming for victory. Sami has even put Roman Reigns on notice while making this declaration. Despite both being members of the OG Bloodline, fans may witness a massive showdown between them during the men's traditional match.

Additionally, Roman is rumored to clash with CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. A major development regarding this feud could take place during the over-the-top-rope battle, as The Best in the World is also set to compete in the match.

