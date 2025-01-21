Sami Zayn makes a major announcement on WWE RAW; calls out Roman Reigns, CM Punk, etc

Sami Zayn made a big announcement on the latest episode of WWE RAW. In his promo, he mentioned several stars, including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

The former champion announced that he had spoken to Adam Pearce and was officially entering the Royal Rumble match. He had reflected on what Seth Rollins told him last week and considered what he wanted.

Sami Zayn revealed that he started thinking about his 14-year-old self, the people who dreamt about becoming professional wrestlers, and the very few who became WWE Superstars.

Zayn said he believes he's as good as everyone on the top. However, he acknowledged that the only difference between him and Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and others was that all of them have a world championship to their name, while he doesn't.

Sami Zayn mentioned that he's had a great life and career and doesn't need the world title to complete it.

However, he clarified that even though he doesn't need a world title, he still wants it. He vowed to take it. If he wins the Royal Rumble match, he'll be guaranteed a world championship match at WrestleMania.

