9-time WWE champion to be Cody Rhodes' first challenger if he dethrones Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has held the coveted prize for so long now that many believe he may never lose the belt. That does not have to be the case, however. There is a chance whoever wins the 2024 Royal Rumble will proceed to battle and defeat The Tribal Chief.

The two favorites to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match in January are CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Provided that The American Nightmare wins the bout and proceeds to battle Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in a rematch from earlier this year, Cody can finally finish his story.

If that happens and Rhodes becomes the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the question then becomes who will he feud with? One of the best options could be a 9-time champion across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT: Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter has done almost everything there is to do in WWE. Still, he has not held a world title in almost 8 years. That will likely set him off if Cody finishes the story before Owens can achieve it. This is especially true, given how many times Kevin tried to dethrone Roman.

Beyond that, Backlash France is, as the name implies, being held in France. While Kevin is not from Europe, he is a French-speaking Canadian who will likely connect with the audience better than anybody else. Owens challenging Rhodes would make a lot of sense.

WWE will have several premium live events outside of the United States next year

As noted, Backlash will be held in France next year. It will take place on May 4. However, it is not the only premium live event scheduled to take place outside of the continental United States in 2024.

WWE will hold its first-ever premium live event in Germany later that same year. Bash in Berlin will be held in Berlin, Germany, on August 31, 2024. This is quite interesting, as it means Backlash France will deal with the fallout from WrestleMania, and Bash in Berlin will do the same for SummerSlam.

The international premium live event that will air next is Elimination Chamber: Perth. The show is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2024, and will be held in Perth, Australia. Over 40,000 fans have already been announced to be attending.

As if three major premium live events are not impressive enough, there are two other international shows that will almost certainly take place. While no official announcement has been made yet, Crown Jewel 2024 and a second show in Saudi Arabia is all but a guarantee.

