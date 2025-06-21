9-time WWE champion to help The Wyatt Sicks win the Tag Team Titles on SmackDown next week? Potential explored

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown will be held in Saudi Arabia next Friday, the night before the 2025 Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The Stamford-based promotion has assembled a stacked card, with multiple title matches announced by the company.
One featured title bout is for the WWE Tag Team Championship, where The Street Profits will put their titles on the line against the Wyatt Sicks. The fearsome faction returned after a long layoff in May, and they have been gunning for the tag team division since their comeback.
Last week, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defeated the Motor City Machine Guns, which gained them the title shot at the go-home edition of SmackDown before Night of Champions 2025. In a shocking turn of events, nine-time champion Alexa Bliss could help Wyatt Sicks win the title and officially join the fearsome stable.
Bliss is out of the singles title picture as she lost her 2025 QOTR semi-final bout on SmackDown against Asuka. Moreover, her joining Wyatt Sicks was always a pitch that fans made before she even returned to the Stamford-based promotion. She also has a storied history with the late great Bray Wyatt, and the current leader of the Wyatt Sicks, Uncle Howdy.
However, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed at this time.
Ex-WWE employee predicted the future of the Wyatt Sicks
On an episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE writer Vince Russo predicted the future of Wyatt Sicks. The veteran said the horror group has become another tag team and expressed that it doesn’t seem exciting.
"The Wyatts are now just another tag team, and what are we going to do, Mac? The next four weeks they're going to beat every team that was in that scene. Okay, so what bro, who cares?" Russo said. [29:11 onwards]
It will be interesting to see what plans World Wrestling Entertainment has in store for the Sicks in the coming weeks.