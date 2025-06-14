The Wyatt Sicks’ future predicted by ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

The Wyatt Sicks recently returned to WWE television towards the end of last month in shocking fashion. The sinister group returned during a tag team title match between The Street Profits and Fraxiom. Ever since their return, they have been taking out the tag teams on the blue brand.

Following repeated attacks on the division, they faced off against one of the best teams on the brand on the latest episode of SmackDown, the Motor City Machine Guns. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy represented The Wyatt Sicks and took down the former champions with relative ease.

While talking on the latest BroDown episode on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE employee Vince Russo claimed that The Wyatt Sicks have just become another tag team now. He predicted their future but didn't seem very enthusiastic about the outcome.

"The Wyatts are now just another tag team, and what are we going to do, Mac? The next four weeks they're going to beat every team that was in that scene. Okay, so what bro, who cares?" Russo said. [From 29:11 onwards]

The tag team division on SmackDown is stacked with top-class talent. In addition to the two that faced off today, the division boasts tag teams such as Fraxiom, DIY, and the current WWE Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits.

