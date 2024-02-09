9-time WWE champion to return after 377 days on SmackDown? Exploring potential swerve 

The WWE Universe is still reeling from last night's WrestleMania Kick-off event, but tonight's episode of SmackDown could hold several answers.

Bayley turned on Damage CTRL last week and will need two allies in her corner to even the numbers in the leadup to WrestleMania. Dakota Kai's allegiance is currently up in the air, but there is one woman who knows all of Damage CTRL very well.

Alexa Bliss was Women's Tag Team Champion with Asuka until the duo lost their Championships at Crown Jewel back in 2022 to Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Bliss hasn't wrestled in more than a year after taking time away from the company to welcome her first child, but now would be the perfect time for her to slot in and push toward a WrestleMania match.

Bayley doesn't have any allies on SmackDown, but Alexa Bliss and the former Damage CTRL member have a lot of history. Charlotte may have originally been planned to be in this spot, but she is now injured and Bliss would be the perfect replacement.

Bianca Belair is a major face on SmackDown at the moment, but WWE will most likely push her into a top-level feud for WrestleMania as she promotes her new series Love & WWE.

Will Bayley get the backup she requires against Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown?

Asuka and Kairi Sane are the Women's Tag Team Champions, and Iyo Sky is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. The three Japanese women will be a force to be reckoned with and Bayley knows she's at a major disadvantage.

Tonight could be the night that Dakota Kai shows her true colors and either backs Bayley or helps what is left of Damage CTRL. Bayley could start a new faction of her own with Bliss and Kai if the two women have her back and the fans would love to see Bliss back in a wrestling ring.

It has been a whole year since Bliss lost to Bianca Belair at The Royal Rumble in 2023 and it could be time for her return.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will return this week on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

