Former champion costs Alexa Bliss & Asuka the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross made an appearance at Crown Jewel to cost Alexa Bliss and Asuka the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Cross has been portraying an "almost superhero" gimmick in recent years, far removed from the unhinged Nikki that got her beginnings on NXT. Cross had already dropped the gimmick on a recent edition of WWE RAW and brought her old persona all the way to Saudi Arabia to make an impact.

Bliss and Asuka were defending their recently-won WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL in a back-and-forth affair before Nikki interfered. The Scottish-born Superstar pushed Alexa Bliss off the top rope at the conclusion of the match, allowing Damage CTRL to leave WWE Crown Jewel as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Prior to the match, Bray Wyatt's logo appeared on-screen beside Alexa Bliss while she and Asuka were being interviewed backstage. The commentary team also acknowledged the connection between Wyatt and Bliss, before she and Asuka made their entrances.

