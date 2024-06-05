9 times championships in WWE changed hands in the UK

WWE is organizing Clash at the Castle 2024 on June 15th, 2024, at OVO Hydra Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. This is the first time the company is taking the show to the highlands of United Kingdom, and fans are excited to see what goes down!

The match card has begun to take shape. Triple H announced the first match at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 by confirming World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre. The next match added to the card is Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable. Considering two golds have already been announced for the event, fans might get new champions following Clash at the Castle.

This won't be the first time championships have changed hands in the UK. Previously, WWE has organized 20 premium live events in UK, and championships changed hands in seven of those events.

#7. SummerSlam 1992: 29th August, 1992

This was the first SummerSlam organized in the UK. It emanated from Wembley Stadium in London. Two championships changed hands at this event.

First, The Ultimate Warrior defeated then-United States Champion Randy Savage to become the new champion.

Second, the main event was between then-Intercontinental Champion Bret Hart and The British Bulldog. The latter defeated the former to become the new IC Champion!

#6. UK Rampage 1993: 11th April, 1993

This was the second UK Rampage organized by the company. The first one was in 1991. The 1993 event was held at Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England.

Crush defeated then-Intercontinental Champion Shawn Michaels via count-out. This was the only championship match at the event.

#5. One Night Only: 20th September, 1997

This was the only 'One Night Only' in the UK. It emanated from the NEC Arena in Birmingham, England. There were two championship matches at this event.

Shawn Michaels defeated the then-European Champion The British Bulldog in the main event via technical submission to become the new champion. The other championship match was between then-WWF (WWE) Champion Bret Hart and The Undertaker, which Hart won via DQ.

#4. Mayhem in Manchester: 4th April, 1998

This event was organized at the NYNEX Arena in Manchester, England. The match-card had two championship matches: WWE (WWF) Championship and WWE (WWF) Tag Team Championships.

The Tag Team Championship changed hands at Mayhem in Manchester when LOD 2000 (Road Warrior Animal and Hawk) defeated then-champions The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) by DQ.

#3. Insurrextion: 6th May, 2000

This was the first Insurrextion organized by the company in the UK. Apart from this, the Stamford-based promotion organized the event three more times in 2001, 2002, and 2003. There were three championship matches in this event. The event emanated from Earls Court, London. Two championships changed hands at the event.

The Hardcore Championship changed hands when The British Bulldog defeated then-Hardcore Champion Crash Holly. Next, the WWE (WWF) Tag Team Championships changed hands when The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) defeated then-champions Edge and Christian.

#2. Insurrextion: 5th May, 2001

This was the second and final Insurrextion where any championships changed hands. The 2001 event was organized at Earls Court Exhibition Centre in London.

The main event of the match was a handicap match for the WWE (WWF) Championship between The Undertaker and The Two-Man Power Trip (Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H). The Texas Rattlesnake was the champion going into the match, and Taker could only win by pinning Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Deadman walked out of the match as the new champion.

#1. WWE Money in the Bank 2023: 1st July, 2023

After Insurrextion (2003), WWE hadn't organized an event in the UK for nineteen years. Finally, the Stamford-based promotion organized Clash at the Castle 2022 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The following year, it organized Money in the Bank 2023 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships changed hands when Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated then-champions Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

