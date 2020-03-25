9 WrestleMania 36 Rumors you need to know - Big plans for Undertaker match, Why top title won't be defended

WWE could have special plans for the Boneyard match between Undertaker and AJ Styles.

Vince McMahon reportedly made some late changes to the WrestleMania card.

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Undertaker will face AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match

WWE WrestleMania 36 is around the corner at this point, although the show has been hugely affected by the coronavirus outbreak this year. The show will take place behind closed doors this year and will also be pre-taped.

With the Show of Shows almost here, there have been a number of rumors doing the round and we did our best to break down as many of them as we could.

#9 Vince McMahon has changed his mind on multiple WrestleMania matches

Late changes were made to the WrestleMania card which has left some matches without a strong build

One thing fans have noticed about the WrestleMania 36 card is that a lot of matches are not blow-off matches to feuds and are instead set in the early part of said feuds like Orton vs Edge and Goldberg vs Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer recently spoke about this issue on Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, Vince McMahon has made a lot of late changes to the WrestleMania card. Meltzer said that the only match that hadn't changes was Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Here's what Meltzer had to say:

The only match that wasn't changed, because they did have Roman Reigns and Bray - which they changed, but the only other match, because of Brock Lesnar and Drew that was still in January, that was still being decided between Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black, and the Royal Rumble was going to go to Roman Reigns, and Drew was going to win the Chamber that never happened, and but, the only one was Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch.

That was actually decided a year ago probably, but certainly months ago. But everything is just makeshift. You know Bill Goldberg and Roman Reigns have had one confrontation and one quick thing and it's not like overdone and if anything, all these matches are coming way too soon.

1 / 9 NEXT