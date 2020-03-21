5 Wrestlers who have done their part during the Coronavirus crisis

Jon Moxley made a donation to OTT Wrestling after Scrappermania had to be cancelled.

Chris Jericho is also doing his part during this time of crisis.

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Both Matt Hardy and Jon Moxley have done their part

The world is caught up in the ongoing coronavirus crisis right now. A number of stars from the world of professional wrestling have also done their part so far during this trying time when we all need to come together.

From Matt Hardy spreading awareness to Jon Moxley and Ali helping independent promotions, let's take a look at what's been happening.

#5 Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy recently made his AEW debut

Matt Hardy took to his YouTube channel to warn fans of Coronavirus and he encouraged everyone to work together, saying that society could only get back to normal with a team effort.

Here's a part of what Hardy said:

Currently, we're in the midst of the Coronavirus global pandemic and it's a very scary and very real thing that is affecting all of us. I know people are waking up every day and are uncertain, they're anxious and there's a lot of fear of what is going to happen in the future but I just want to say that not one person in the world can change this. This is going to take a team effort to get society back to normal.

Matt Hardy also stressed on the importance of social distancing at this time and the need to 'flatten the curve'. To the people who were annoyed by the restrictions we've had to face at this time, Hardy said that we needed to let go of these luxuries we're used to. Hardy also spoke about the need to stay santized and stressed that action need to be taken to stop the spread.

Matt Hardy made his All Elite Wrestling debut earlier this week on Dynamite. He was supposed to join The Elite's team in the Blood & Guts match against The Inner Circle. But the match has been postponed now.

1 / 5 NEXT