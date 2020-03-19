AEW Dynamite Results: 2 former WWE Superstars debut, Huge main event

Matt Hardy made his All Elite Wrestling debut on tonight's show.

A former WWE superstar was revealed to be the Exalted One.

Matt Hardy makes his AEW Debut

Even though this week's episode of AEW Dynamite had to take place behind closed doors, it was an immense show - one of the best so far. We got two massive debuts tonight as well as a six-man main event with big consequences. Read on for full results.

Cody, Matt Jackson, and Kenny Omega kick off Dynamite

Dynamite started off with Cody, Matt Jackon, and Kenny Omega coming down to the ring. Cody addressed how everyone has been living in fear recently thanks to the global pandemic. Cody added that everyone needed to stay informed and stay safe. He went on to address Matt Jackson, who's brother Nick was taken out by The Inner Circle on last week's show.

Cody told Matt Jackson that he needed to set his differences with Hangman Page aside Cody then told Page that he was one of the most important members of The Elite.

Omega then spoke up saying that he was not even sure if Dynamite would be taking place next week.

Hangman Page then appeared on the ramp but he didn't say much before walking away again.

Lucha Bros vs Best Friends

Fenix and Trent started the match off for their respective teams. Both men went back and forth, trading strikes. Trent looked to hit a double knee strike and brought Fenix down. Trent and Chuck briefly isolated Fenix and worked to wear him down further.

Fenix broke out and finally tagged in his partner. Pentagon came in hot, dishing out multiple superkicks. Orange Cassidy, who was on commentary for the match, managed to catch Pentagon's attention. Trent took him out with a dive while he was distracted.

Fenix and Pentagon went after Trent, trapping him in their corner. Trent hit an armdrag to tag in Chuckie T.

The Best Friends went for a hug but instead chose to bump elbows instead. Pentagon and Fenix capitalized on this opening and hit a double superkick to both men.

Orange Cassidy got involved at this point but didn't create much of a difference. Pentagon and Fenix hit Trent with the Double Stomp/Piledriver combo to leave with the win.

Lucha Bros def. Best Friends

