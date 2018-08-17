9 WWE Rumors That Should Come True

Is a Roman Reigns heel turn imminent?

The past week was filled to the brim with rumors for the WWE fans. We have dealt with the pessimistic rumors like Roman Reigns squashing Brock Lesnar clean in another section of ours. Feel free to check the section if you want to enervate yourself.

In this section, we look at some of the rumors which we wish comes to fruition. Will Rey Mysterio face Kazuchika Okada? Is Asuka leaving WWE? When will the Big Show return? And most importantly, will Roman Reigns turn heel?

Thanks to our sources, we had successfully brought to you reports that Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega would face Rusev and Lana at SummerSlam kickoff show, and Kenny Omega and Pentagon Jr. would square-off at the ALL IN pay-per-view in our previous installment.

Let's hope that a couple of rumors come true from this lot as well. Without any further ado, here are 9 WWE rumors that should come true.

#9 First ever WWE UK Women's Champion to be crowned at Evolution

The women of the WWE have gone a long way from being mere eye-candies in the Attitude Era to main-eventing PPVs in 2018. And now, an all-women PPV is in the cards for them. You might call it a coincidence, but the fact that the timing of WWE's rising interest in the UK scene is clashing with Women's Revolution might bear fruits for the women in the UK.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite (H/T: bodyslam.net), WWE will crown its first-ever UK Championship in the Evolution PPV. Here is the full transcript:

“At one point there were plans for the NXT UK Women’s Championship to be decided at the October 28th WWE Evolution pay-per-view based on local advertising here in the New York City area but we don’t have an NXT UK Women’s Champion and we will see if we get one crowned by October 28th or if they will crown on October 28th.”

One also ought to note that in the recently concluded tapings of WWE NXT UK TV, the women's championship hadn't been mentioned. Perhaps, in the next set of tapings, the matter would be alluded upon and the first ever Women's champion would be crowned at the Evolution PPV.

