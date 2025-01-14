9 WWE stars who can leave RAW for SmackDown after The Wyatt Sicks

This week's WWE RAW streamed live from San Jose, California, and featured the highly anticipated debut of former AEW star Penta, along with many bouts and segments. The Judgment Day storyline with Damian Priest and Finn Balor wrapped up after a banger main event, too.

An interesting moment that took place backstage had many fans talking. The Miz and Karrion Kross were seen talking outside Adam Pearce's office, and it was revealed that The Wyatt Sicks have been moved to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window.

For those unaware, the Transfer Window was announced last year, which allows RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT stars to switch brands by working with the General Managers of each show. As of now, no official cut-off date has been revealed for the concept.

With five big names moving to SmackDown, many are wondering who else might bump from the red brand to the blue brand. This article will take a look at four major acts, one of which features six stars, who could move over to SmackDown after The Wyatt Sicks.

Below are nine WWE stars who can leave RAW for SmackDown after The Wyatt Sicks.

#9 - #4. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor #8. Liv Morgan #7. Raquel Rodriguez #6. Carlito #5. JD McDonagh & #4. Dominik Mysterio)

The Judgment Day is a faction currently on WWE RAW. The group consists of six members, all of whom are former champions. This includes Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito.

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Liv Morgan recently lost their titles. Additionally, Finn and Liv wrapped up their storylines with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, and both were on the losing end of things.

With no obvious direction and no titles left, it seems as if The Judgment Day can have two directions: they can either break up or move to SmackDown. The more likely choice is for the six members of the stable to all move to the blue brand to help flesh out the mid-card and title pictures moving forward.

#3. Dragon Lee needs a steady push in WWE

Dragon Lee is one of the most underutilized performers going today. He is phenomenal in the ring, but he doesn't get sustained television time for whatever reason. He is the current Speed Champion, but that's mostly the extent of his current push.

The talented Lee is part of the Latino World Order led by Rey Mysterio. The two are joined by Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega. While the WWE faction was a big deal early on, it has diminished in importance in recent months.

Dragon Lee deserves better, and if the faction won't give him the spotlight he needs, perhaps a move to SmackDown will. There, he can challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Title or even step up to Cody Rhodes in what would be a thrilling match.

#2. Natalya might help the SmackDown women's division

Natalya is a veteran of pro wrestling. With around two decades of in-ring experience, she brings knowledge that very few others can offer. She is also a former world champion in WWE.

The talented star recently re-signed with WWE, but she hasn't done much on Monday Night RAW. She has been a key figure on Speed but ultimately failed to dethrone Candice LeRae of the title.

With some stars needing help to develop or get screen time, Natalya might be more useful on SmackDown. She could feud with Blair Davenport and put her over or even battle B-Fab and elevate her to the next level. Nattie could also be a challenger for Chelsea Green's United States Title.

#1. Drew McIntyre has teased feuds with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre has had a career resurgence over the past few years. While he was a top guy previously, many thought Drew was stale in WWE and even somewhat boring. Now, he is one of the most entertaining acts in the promotion.

The Scottish Warrior has had issues with two stars known for their time on the blue brand. The first is Roman Reigns, who is technically a free agent but spends most of his time on WWE SmackDown. McIntyre has made it clear he will do anything to prevent Roman from becoming world champion.

The other is Cody Rhodes. Drew warned Rhodes to watch his back and later made fun of his tattoo on social media. If McIntyre moves to the blue brand, he could feud with both men moving forward and even potentially become world champion.

