9 WWE Superstars who kicked out of Roman Reigns' spear

Not many finishers in modern-day WWE are as impressive as Roman Reigns’ spear.

The former Shield member has used the move to win matches against Superstars including Triple H, The Undertaker, John Cena and Brock Lesnar in recent years, and he is one of the few top guys in WWE who does not need to have an alternative finisher to defeat his opponents.

For example, Cena’s Attitude Adjustment was not as reliable as it once was in the latter stages of his full-time WWE career, so he began using the Super Attitude Adjustment (second-rope AA) or Lightning Fist instead.

Similarly, Lesnar uses the F-5 to defeat most of his opponents, but he has also been known to make Superstars submit to the Kimura Lock.

Roman Reigns, in contrast, wins almost all of his matches by running across the ring to land a huge spear on his opponent, but did you know that plenty of Superstars have been able to survive the devastating move?

In this article, let’s take a look at nine Superstars who kicked out of Roman Reigns’ spear.

#9 Brock Lesnar kicked out of Roman Reigns’ spear

As someone who boasts one of the most protected finishers in WWE history, Brock Lesnar will no doubt appreciate that it is a pretty big deal whenever he kicks out of an opponent’s finisher.

The Beast has gone one-on-one with Roman Reigns on four occasions in WWE, while they also met in a Triple Threat match at Fastlane 2016 (also involving Dean Ambrose) and a Fatal 4-Way match at SummerSlam 2017 (also involving Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe).

The first match between the two men at WrestleMania 31 saw Seth Rollins cash in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship, but there was still enough time for Lesnar to kick out of a Roman Reigns spear (01:07 in the video above).

Incredibly, Lesnar has kicked out of Roman Reigns’ finishing move in five of their six in-ring encounters so far, with the only exception coming at SummerSlam 2018.

Lesnar, who withstood three consecutive spears in that SummerSlam main event without Roman Reigns attempting a pinfall, failed to kick out of a fourth spear at the end of the match.