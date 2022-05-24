9 WWE Superstars who have opened up about their mental health struggles 

Right now, outside of the WWE bubble, Mental Health Awareness Month is currently being observed in the United States of America. It is an annual occasion that began in 1949, and has continued to challenge the stigma that surrounds mental health, not just in the country, but also around the world.

The United Kingdom has also just marked Mental Health Awareness Week, which, this year, has specifically focused on the topic of loneliness and the mental health challenges that surround it.

As a writer who continues to encounter my own mental health issues, having been taken to some dark places in recent times, this article was an opportunity to showcase that even our heroes, who we see step into the squared circle for our entertainment, also face their own personal battles.

With that being said, let's take a look at nine WWE Superstars who have opened up about their mental struggles.

Disclaimer: The entries below contain sensitive accounts from WWE Superstars about their personal battles, including suicidal thoughts, depression, body dysmorphic disorder, and eating disorders.

#9 Brock Lesnar revealed his struggles with anxiety

In an open interview on The Pat McAfee Show in February, fans got a rare glimpse into the real-life of Brock Lesnar.

The recent sit-down conversation saw The Beast Incarnate talk about the anxiety he deals with after performing in front of live crowds. Lesnar noted that it takes him a few days to recover and that he gets nervous around crowds.

#8 Rhea Ripley has opened up about body dysmorphia and self harm

Rhea Ripley has opened up about her battles

In an interview with Lilian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast, Rhea Ripley opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphic disorder and self harm.

The former RAW Women's Champion revealed she would question herself, even when told she looked great, by challenging her appearance. Rhea stated that she felt a weight had been lifted from her shoulders by detailing her struggles.

#7 Ronda Rousey has openly talked about feeling suicidal

Ronda Rousey backstage at an event

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey revealed that she dealt with suicidal thoughts immediately following her November 2015 UFC loss to Holly Holm.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet expressed the emotions she went through in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. Rousey doubted herself and abilities in that moment, but has since cemented her legacy in the sport and gone on to become a WWE Superstar.

#6 Big E has detailed his battle with depression

Big E during his reign as WWE Champion

On March 11, Big E sustained a near career-ending injury on SmackDown after landing on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex at ringside. The former WWE Champion was ruled out of action indefinitely.

A number of days after the incident, The New Day member quoted a tweet from The Today Show, highlighting Harry Miller's decision to step away from football to focus on his mental health.

Big E replied stating that when he was younger he wanted to "be famous so that when I committed suicide, someone would care." He revealed that he no longer carries those thoughts that his depression brought him.

#5 WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has spoken about mental health struggles

In a special episode of WWE Chronicles in 2021, Bianca Belair opened up about her mental health struggles, which involved an eating disorder and depression. At one stage, The EST entered a psychiatric hospital to aid her battle.

Belair bravely spoke about the issues she faced, particularly during her college days. She is now the RAW Women's Champion and an inspiration to many fans all over the globe.

#4 Drew McIntyre recently shared his mental health story

Drew McIntyre during his entrance at WrestleMania 38

Earlier this month, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre courageously shared his mental health story. The Scottish Warrior revealed that when he was younger, he would bottle everything inside.

McIntyre disclosed that once he was able to open up and share his thoughts and feelings, he was able to build his mind back to where he wanted it to be. He made it clear that, especially being a male, talking and opening up is a true strength.

#3 Sasha Banks has opened up about her struggles with depression

Sasha Banks during her reign as SmackDown Women's Champion

Though her future with WWE appears to be in limbo at the moment, Sasha Banks has previously shared her battle with depression. On "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, The Boss revealed that life on the road with WWE began to have a negative effect.

Sasha stated that her depression almost took hold over her life and felt that she almost lost herself. She eventually took a hiatus from the company to be able to work through her struggles in 2019.

#2 John Cena revealed he fell into a weird depression

John Cena making his entrance at SummerSlam 2021

In an interview earlier this year with GQ, 16-time World Champion John Cena opened up about falling into a weird depression when he lost twenty pounds in preparation for a recent movie role.

The Leader of the Cenation stated that he felt he was losing everything he'd worked on for 30 years by switching his usual routine to prioritize yoga. He revealed that he now feels more in tune with his body.

#1 Alexa Bliss has spoken openly about her history with mental illness

Alexa Bliss ahead of her match with Eva Marie at SummerSlam 2021

In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2020, Alexa Bliss provided fans with a detailed account of her battle with depression, anxiety and eating disorders. The three-time RAW Women's Champion stated that she takes each day as it comes when dealing with mental illness.

Bliss noted that every few years she will deal with a really bad spell of depression, but encouraged others not to let it take control of their lives. Little Miss Bliss said that she has been to therapy and tried everything possible to get her mind in a healthy place.

If you have been affected by any of the topics in this article or are struggling right now, please reach out using the following for the United Kingdom, United States of America and India.

