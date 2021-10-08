9 WWE Women's tag teams that were split in 2021

It's been a whirlwind year for many WWE Superstars. After more than a year of performing inside The ThunderDome due to the pandemic, WWE has finally started touring.

The company announced its budget cuts in April, splitting several well-known teams, both male and female. After surviving the cuts earlier in the year, more teams were split in the recent WWE Draft.

In total, there were seven WWE teams, and stables split as part of the recent draft. This was a way for the company to shake up the roster and open stars up to a different career path after being part of a team for a while.

Nonetheless, WWE has split nine women's tag teams across all three brands over the course of the last eight months. Let's take a brief look at why and how the teams were split -

#9. Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart were split as part of the recent WWE Draft

Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox were called up to the main roster earlier this year as a tag team. The two women have pushed for the Women's Tag Team Titles, challenging the current champions on SmackDown.

Despite this, Tegan was sent to Monday Night RAW as part of the recent WWE Draft while her partner Shotzi remained on SmackDown.

#8. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax went their separate ways

The union between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax was questionable from the beginning. As two heels, the two women didn't seem like they would get along, but their animosity led to an interesting few months as a team.

Baszler and Jax even went on to become two-time Women's Tag Team Champions. However, issues between the two women finally reached a breaking point last month.

Baszler attacked her partner following their match on RAW, putting her on the sidelines for an undetermined amount of time. She was then drafted to SmackDown while Jax remained on RAW, ensuring the end for their team.

Edited by Angana Roy