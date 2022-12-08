In the past, if a WWE star wasn't in a championship match at WrestleMania, the next big prize would be to challenge the Undertaker. The Deadman was infamous for a streak of 21 straight victories at The Show of Shows. His career record at the event was 25-2.

A bout with the Undertaker at WrestleMania was so prestigious that Triple H and Shawn Michaels faced him twice each at The Showcase of the Immortals. Michaels was even forced to retire after losing to the WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 26.

With The Deadman now retired, big matches against him are off the table. Since Roman Reigns holds both of WWE's major titles, another big match could be off the card for WrestleMania 39.

One easy way to make up for one of those losses is to turn a current star into the new Undertaker at WrestleMania. Some current performers are so big that they either have a silly amount of championship reigns (Charlotte Flair) or never lose (Reigns). Edge would have made sense, but he has already eyed his retirement plans.

The WWE roster has plenty of depth, but only a few current members of the roster would make sense as a new Undertaker at WrestleMania. Here are four such stars who could fit the bill.

#4 Ronda Rousey is a huge crossover star

While she sticks around longer than Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey is still technically a part-timer. She might be active for about a year before taking some time off from the ring.

Due to her status as a crossover star in MMA and movies, Rousey has mainstream appeal. She's billed as The Baddest Woman on the Planet and is booked as such in WWE.

If Rousey isn't in a title match at WrestleMania, a big fight with her would still be a big deal. If someone like Rhea Ripley, Asuka, or Bianca Belair is not in a title match in the future, they could battle the former UFC star. Her name alone would draw eyes to a match at The Show of Shows.

#3 WWE has booked Roman Reigns as one of the greatest of all time

Roman Reigns is currently the top star in WWE.

From the onset of his debut with The Shield, it was easy to see that Roman Reigns was going to be pushed heavily by WWE. He had a strong showing in one of his first Royal Rumbles and won the match in 2015.

Through constant push, fans turned on Reigns. His return to action in 2020 saw the former Shield member turn heel. The turn finally clicked with the fans, and he has since reigned as Universal Champion for nearly two years. At The Show of Shows, The Head of the Table is 7-2.

Since WWE has essentially booked The Tribal Chief into 'GOAT' territory, a match with him is an enormous opportunity. Once he drops both titles, he will be more of a part-time star like Brock Lesnar.

If he's active in the future, it will probably be for big events like WrestleMania and SummerSlamLikeke facing The Deadman, netting a contest against the Tribal Chief at the Showcase of the Immortals would be a huge deal for stars looking to make a mark.

#2 Charlotte Flair is a fixture in big matches at WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair is one of the top women in pro wrestling.

If you want to go the way of a big star at WrestleMania, then an easy choice is Charlotte Flair. She was booked as the top woman in WWE until Becky Lynch became The Man in 2018. Even with Lynch's meteoric rise, Flair is still a 13-time women's champion in WWE.

The Queen's record at WrestleMania is 4-2. It seemed like she was going to lose to Rhea Ripley (2020) and Ronda Rousey (2022) in her last two contests at the event. Instead, The Queen won both matches. If WWE wanted, they could keep that streak going.

Triple H is now in charge and will hopefully push women more than Mr. McMahon. Since Flair already has top-dog status, she doesn't need to be in a title match at the Show of Shows. A match against her at the biggest event of the year could be seen as a benchmark for stars looking to have a WrestleMania moment.

#1 Bray Wyatt has a supernatural aura like the Undertaker

The Eater of Worlds has an esthetic that few current stars possess.

Bray Wyatt is the easiest option to replace the Undertaker at the Show of Shows. He may not have an excellent record (1-4) at WrestleMania, but his aura is unlike any other current star on the roster. Wyatt was released last year but has returned at Extreme Rules. His new character is more human, yet he still battles against his inner demons.

The former Universal Champion's aura is so unique that he faced John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse Match in 2020. While it may have been short on wrestling, it was one of the most creative bouts in history. Both men relived their WWE careers, including an interesting "what if" scenario had Cena ever turned heel.

In terms of special attractions, a few things would be as unique as a cinematic contest with Wyatt. For that to work, Wyatt needs a great angle or history with a potential opponent. He shares that with the likes of Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. He could easily take over for The Deadman at The Showcase of the Immortals.

