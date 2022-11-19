"That was the last thing to kind of check off" - WWE Hall of Famer Edge addresses retirement plans

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently addressed his retirement plans, disclosing that he wants to hang up his boots in Toronto.

The Rated R Superstar first joined WWE in 1996. He then spent nearly a decade and a half as a regular competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which he held 11 World Championships, among several other titles.

However, Edge initially retired in 2011 due to several neck injuries. After nine years of absence, the 49-year-old returned to in-ring action in 2020. He has since been an active competitor on WWE TV.

In a recent interview with The Nation Network, Edge spoke about his retirement plans, disclosing that he wants to end his career in Toronto in his home country of Canada.

"That's the key. The first time I was told, 'You gotta hang it up. That's it, you're done.' It was WrestleMania. I retired world champ, and that sounds Cinderella, but I just didn't know. That made it hard to chew on all those years, but I had to accept it and move on with what life is now. [I got to] start an amazing, beautiful family and the acting thing started to kind of take [off] a little but when I had the chance to get this back. The first thing I thought is, 'I want to retire in Toronto,'" Edge said. [H/T: SEScoops]

The Rated R Superstar also noted that he is aware that he would not be wrestling for much longer. The WWE Hall of Famer said that he returned to have fun and help younger talent.

"I know the window is not open for long. But if I can do it there, I think then I'll be able to go right. I'm good. That was the last thing to kind of check off. I didn't come back to win 4 more championships or anything like that. I really just came back to have fun, try and help teach a new generation of talent that I never got my hands on before." [H/T: SEScoops]

Edge could retire from WWE in 2023

A few months ago, Edge's hometown of Toronto hosted Monday Night RAW. After the show went off the air, The Rated R Superstar cut a promo in which he also addressed his retirement plans.

The 49-year-old told the crowd in attendance that he appreciated them and thanked them for their support. He also disclosed that he intends to hang up his boots next August in front of the same fans.

"I'm looking at the calendar, and we usually come here in August. So next August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night. Hey, but that's OK man, this is the place for me to do it, OK?" he said. [H/T: TimesNowNews]

What are your thoughts on Edge's retirement plans? Sound off in the comments below.

