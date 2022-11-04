Several pairs of WWE women have dated the same man over the past few years. For example, Lita dated Edge before The Rated R Superstar later married Beth Phoenix. Katana Chance also had a romantic relationship with Richochet before he started dating his current girlfriend, SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Meanwhile, a few pairs of WWE Superstars have married the same woman over the years. While a former Women's Champion tied the knot with a former WWE Champion following her divorce from another co-worker, a Hall of Famer married another superstar's ex-wife.

Here are multiple pairs of WWE Superstars who married the same woman.

WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett

Karen Smedley with Kurt Angle (left) and Jeff Jarrett (right)

In August 1998, Kurt Angle signed his first contract with WWE. About four months later, he tied the knot with Karen Smedley. In 2002, the couple welcomed their first daughter. They also had a son four years later. However, Angle and Karen divorced in 2008.

Following her divorce from Angle, Karen dated WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. The couple announced their engagement in April 2010. Four months later, they tied the knot.

Although they did not share the ring in WWE, Angle and Jarrett competed against each other several times in IMPACT Wrestling (fka Total Nonstop Action Wrestling). They also teamed up in a few matches.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2021, Jarrett addressed his relationship with The Olympic Gold Medalist.

"In my world, that’s family. It's personal. It goes without saying, in 2010, I spent more time in the ring with him, he has spent Halloweens here at my house. He has five kids, that's hard to imagine. I've got three biological, he's got five biological. It’s family. Obviously, we all have our ups and downs, our ins and outs. But heck, I have that with my buddy at the gym who is always late and it aggravates the hell out of me. So it is what it is," he said.

While Angle is currently retired from professional wrestling, Jarrett recently debuted in AEW.

Marc Mero and Brock Lesnar

Three years after her first husband, Wayne Richardson, died in a car accident, Sable tied the knot with professional wrestler Marc Mero. About two years later, the couple joined WWE.

They competed in the company for nearly three years, during which Sable won the Women's Championship and her husband held the Intercontinental Championship. However, Mero and his wife left the company in 1999.

In 2003, Sable returned to the Stamford-based company. During her second run, she started a romantic relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar. After Mero discovered his wife's romance with The Beast Incarnate, the couple officially divorced in 2004. Two years later, Sable and Lesnar married.

Speaking to The Ross Report in 2016, Mero addressed his relationship with his ex-wife.

"There's no animosity and I don't know if you ever noticed, Jim, Rena and I have never said a bad word about each other. In any interviews, no one [has] ever said anybody did this or did that or nobody is mad at each other. Actually, I remember walking into court, when we signed our [divorce] papers, hand in hand. I hugged her goodbye and we both went on with our lives. And I couldn't be happier for her," he said. (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

Marc Mero retired from professional wrestling in 2006. While his ex-wife has also stepped away from the business, her husband, Brock Lesnar, is still an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. He will square off against Bobby Lashley next Saturday at Crown Jewel.

Andrade El Idolo and Kenneth Cameron

In 2010, Charlotte Flair married her first husband, Riki Johnson. However, their marriage ended three years later. While training in developmental, Flair fell in love with fellow NXT star Kenneth Cameron (aka Thom Latimer). Only a few months after her divorce from Johnson, The Queen tied the knot with Cameron.

Flair's marriage to Cameron lasted nearly two years. Nevertheless, they split and went their separate ways in 2015.

Nearly four years after her second divorce, Flair started a romantic relationship with then-fellow WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo. After dating for about a year, the couple announced their engagement in January 2020. Last May, the couple married in Andrade's home country of Mexico.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Flair stated that being with Andrade "softens her."

"He is so romantic. Plus their culture is so loving and family-oriented. And it has made me softer and has opened me up to what matters and what doesn't. Manny really softens me," she said.

Flair is still an active competitor in WWE. Meanwhile, Cameron and Andrade are no longer with the company. While Cameron now works for NWA, Andrade is under contract with AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Kizarny

Stacy Carter with Jerry Lawler (left) and Kizarny (right)

While still married to his second wife Paula, Jerry Lawler started a romantic relationship with Stacy Carter (The Kat). After Lawler and Paula divorced in 1991, Carter moved in with The King. The couple lived together for several years before tying the knot in 2000.

However, Carter's marriage to Lawler lasted for only three years. In 2003, the couple officially divorced.

Several years after her divorce from The King, Carter started dating former WWE Superstar Kizarny (aka Sinn Bodhi). The couple announced their engagement in June 2010 and married a month later. Three years later, their marriage ended.

Carter is currently retired from professional wrestling. While Lawler is now a pre-show panelist in the Stamford-based company, Kizarny is an active competitor on the independent circuit.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Joey Knight

Beth Phoenix with Joey Knight (left) and Edge (right)

In 2001, Beth Phoenix kicked off her professional wrestling career. That same year, she married independent wrestler Joey Knight. Although Knight never signed an official contract with WWE, he made several cameo appearances in the promotion.

The Canadian and his All-Knighters tag team partner Robin Knightwing also got hired by the company to be Donald Trump's head shaving testers ahead of his Hair vs. Hair match against Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 23.

However, Phoenix's marriage to Knight ended in 2010. About a year later, she started dating Hall of Famer Edge. After having two daughters together, the couple tied the knot in October 2016.

While The Glamazon is no longer an active wrestler, Edge is currently an in-ring competitor on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Knight apparently retired from wrestling a decade ago.

