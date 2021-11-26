10 current/former WWE Superstars who are 40+ years old but have impressive shredded abs

Several former and current WWE Superstars are currently in phenomenal physical shape despite being over 40 years old.

Hundreds of thousands of people dream of having shredded abs. Many exercises and diets are posted on the internet daily to help these people achieve that objective.

While it is easier to maintain an athletic body in the younger years of one's life, it gets much harder past forty years old. According to Healthline, as people enter their 40s, the path to abs has become more and more a result of commitment and hard work.

Several former and current WWE Superstars in their 40s have proven to have the commitment needed to maintain an athletic body. They also put in the hard work. As a result, they are currently in nearly perfect shape with killer abs. Some of these former and current wrestlers also guide their fans to follow in their footsteps, posting workouts and healthy diets on their social media. They also launched fitness apps and training CDs.

Here are five current/former WWE Superstars who are 40+ years old but have impressive shredded abs.

#10. WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson

Torrie Wilson is probably in better shape now than she was during her wrestling days. The 46-year-old was a fitness competitor and tried to pursue an acting career before joining WCW in 1999. Two years later, she debuted in WWE as part of The Alliance during the Invasion angle.

Wilson spent nearly seven years in WWE before retiring in mid-2008. Following her retirement, the former WWE Diva returned to work in the fitness industry. She became a web-based fitness instructor and blogger. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently the CEO of FITTENSITY, which aims at helping 40+ women get fit.

"I’m going to share the secrets I use at age 45 to stay in the best shape of MY life," Wilson promised her clients on FITTENSITY's official website.

The former wrestler is indeed in the best shape of her life. Although she looked great during her time in WWE, she had never had solid and shredded abs like she has today. Wilson's abs have received many compliments from her followers and fans on Instagram.

#9. WWE Superstar Finn Balor

Finn Balor is one of the most in-shape WWE Superstars on the current roster. Despite turning 40 last July, the former Universal Champion continues to take great care of his body.

Balor's shredded abs are eye-catching. In an interview with News.com.au a few years ago, the former NXT Champion revealed the secret behind his washboard abs.

"It’s a very simple answer, how to get my abs so defined. I have a very healthy diet of a lot of laughter. If you laugh all the time, you’re consistently flexing your abdominals all the time. You can be doing abs all day long. Watch a lot of comedy, listen to funny TV shows and podcasts and have a general positive outlook on life and Bob’s your uncle," he said.

The Irish superstar recently moved from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft. Earlier this month, he participated in Team RAW's victory over Team Smackdown at the Survivor Series.

