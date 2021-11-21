"The greatest thing I've ever seen in my life" - RAW star praises The Rock ahead of WWE Survivor Series (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley says she has always admired the way Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reacted when he received a Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin.

Austin used the iconic move to defeat dozens of opponents throughout his WWE career. The Rock famously exaggerated the impact of the Stone Cold Stunner, so much so that he often performed a flip after landing on his knees.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s SP3, Ripley named The Rock’s Stone Cold Stunner reaction as one of her favorite things about the Hollywood movie star:

“I think every single time he sells a stunner is just the greatest thing that I’ve ever seen in my life. I don’t know how that man does it, but he somehow ends up in a handstand and then like a weird back roll, back flip thing, and that’s just always amazing to watch. Anything that he did with Stone Cold was just incredible. They work so well together. They really did bring out the best in each other,” she said.

Watch the video above to hear more from Rhea Ripley about The Rock, her WrestleMania 37 match against Asuka, and much more.

Is The Rock going to appear at WWE Survivor Series?

The Rock made his WWE in-ring debut on November 17, 1996 at Survivor Series. The company has celebrated The Rock’s 25-year anniversary throughout this month on social media, prompting speculation he could appear at Sunday’s event.

While The Great One’s Survivor Series status remains unknown, his name is certain to at least receive a mention during the pay-per-view.

WWE announced this week that a 25-man dual-branded Battle Royal will take place at Survivor Series. The match was added to the card to commemorate 25 years since The Rock’s debut.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy The Rock's Stone Cold Stunner reactions? Yes No 0 votes so far